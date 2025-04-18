ECONOMY & WORK
Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'

She shared her experience in a video on TikTok, and her disgusted expressions told the whole story.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Costco may have gained immense popularity for the deals it offers, and people even value its membership for access to food courts and free samples, but its reputation has been taking a lot of hits recently. The retailer once again found itself facing flak on social media when a customer, who bought a jar of olives, found out that they had probably gone bad.

via GIPHY

 

The customer was a woman named Isabella (@maisonisabella), and she uploaded a video on TikTok sharing her experience of eating the olives. The video has generated more than 1.2 million views on the platform as per a Daily Dot report. The video had a text overlay that said, “Am I gonna get botulism?” She opened the jar of Tassos Greek Olive Medley and sniffed at first. Isabella visibly found the smell revolting, but didn’t think about it much and decided to try the olives for herself. The first one she took out was a garlic and pimento-stuffed olive. She put it in her mouth, and it did not take long for her expression to change. She immediately knew something was wrong, and she spit it out, fearing that it had gone bad.

Screenshots showing Isabella's reaction after tasting the first olive. (Image source: TikTok | @maisonisabella)

“Can olives go bad?” she asked. “I just got this. It was tasting very like acidic. Not like olive acidic, more like something is…am I about to get botulism?” That experience did not stop her from trying out a couple of other olives from the jar. One of them was jalapeno-stuffed, and although she was scared before trying it, Isabella had the same reaction after she put it in her mouth, and so she spat it out.

Stock photo of olives. (Image source: Pexels | Photo by Polina Tankilevitch)

“Is that normal? It’s literally burning my tongue,” she said. She tried another garlic-stuffed olive and once again had to spit it out. “Best before August 2026,” she read off the label of the jar, which she had now put the lid on and set aside. She went on to say that the olives were hazardous. Jarred olives don’t usually go bad for two years, if they’re properly stored, even without refrigeration, according to an Epicurious report.

@maisonisabella @Costco Wholesale explain yourself pls 🥲 #tastetest #olives #mukbang ♬ original sound - Isabella D

 

Costco has been called out multiple times in the past for selling substandard food products that can pose serious threats to one’s health. Earlier, a woman named Gomes Ohana (@gomesohana) shared a video criticizing Kirkland’s applesauce, claiming that it caused her kids to have non-stop chronic coughs. Kirkland is an in-house Costco brand.

“I’ve got a whole box of these. I’m feeding them to my pigs now,” she said, before adding, “Because these are rubbish. They’re super moldy. I can taste the mold, smell the mold. They’re moldy. I’m not feeding them to my kids anymore.” A whole box of applesauce costs a lot of money, and basically, it was all wasted due to the poor quality of the product.

@gomesohana #moldyfoods #kirklandapplesauce #pigfood #moldykidsfood #moldinmyfood #moldpoisoning #mould #applesauce #reusablepouches #molddetox #pigfarming #organicfoods ♬ original sound - Gomes Ohana

 

For more such content, follow @maisonisabella on TikTok.

