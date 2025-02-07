Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.

Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.

Consumers rush to buy Costco memberships for perks that are on offer, but discounts are no substitute for quality. Its in-house brand Kirkland has been popular among shoppers, but recently many of its products have raised eyebrows due to concerns about contamination. Its eggs and salmon have been recalled while other products have also been scrutinized by consumers.

TikTok user Gomes Ohana (@gomesohana) recently shared a video on the platform criticizing Kirkland’s applesauce. The video has received well over 200,000 likes and for good reason. The text overlay on the video reads, “This is why my kids have had non stop chronic coughs!” Her video resonated with viewers who found products putting children at risk simply unacceptable.

Screenshot showing the TikTok user with the Kirkland product. (Image source: TikTok | @gomesohana)

Kirland applesauce certainly did not live up to the standard that Ohana expected. Since she couldn’t feed it to her children anymore, she had a better use for it instead of letting it go to waste. “I’ve got a whole box of these. I’m feeding them to my pigs now,” she said as per Twister Sifter. “Because these are rubbish. They’re super moldy I can taste the mold, smell the mold. They’re moldy. I’m not feeding them to my kids anymore.”

People in the comments section didn’t hold back against the Costco product as well. “Poor pigs they are gonna be sick too,” one user named Kancane commented. “Now the pigs gonna have constant coughs. #peta,” quipped another user named Degen up north. It was clear that people are going to be a lot more cautious about things that they pick up from Costco.

It turns out that the applesauce isn’t the only Kirkland product consumers have taken issue with. A TikTok user named @vianht05 also shared her complaint about an item made by the Costco brand. This time, it was alkaline water. This is a kind of water with a pH level of more than 7 for increased hydration. However, when the TikTok user tested that, the results did not turn out to be what she was hoping for.

“My boyfriend and I get this bottled water from Costco that claims to be 9.5 pH,” she said in the video. “So I decided to buy some test strips and came home, tested the pH balance of the filtered water, Costco water, and tap water.” Not only was the pH level of the water less than 9.5, it was not even 7, meaning that it was just regular water that the consumer had to pay extra for.

“I ended up finding out that for the Costco water, the pH was at 6.0. And the total alkalinity was at a zero,” she added. “I guess that’s why they have the disclaimer on here. Shocker.” The disclaimer on the bottle stated that the pH was at 9.5 at the time of bottling. However, instead of mentioning it clearly, the brand had written it in fine print.

For more such content, follow @gomesohana on TikTok.