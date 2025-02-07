ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.

Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok user with the below-par product. (Cover image source: TikTok | @gomesohana)
Screenshots showing the TikTok user with the below-par product. (Cover image source: TikTok | @gomesohana)

Consumers rush to buy Costco memberships for perks that are on offer, but discounts are no substitute for quality. Its in-house brand Kirkland has been popular among shoppers, but recently many of its products have raised eyebrows due to concerns about contamination. Its eggs and salmon have been recalled while other products have also been scrutinized by consumers.

TikTok user Gomes Ohana (@gomesohana) recently shared a video on the platform criticizing Kirkland’s applesauce. The video has received well over 200,000 likes and for good reason. The text overlay on the video reads, “This is why my kids have had non stop chronic coughs!” Her video resonated with viewers who found products putting children at risk simply unacceptable.

Screenshot showing the TikTok user with the Kirkland product. (Image credit: TikTok | @gomesohana)
Screenshot showing the TikTok user with the Kirkland product. (Image source: TikTok | @gomesohana)

Kirland applesauce certainly did not live up to the standard that Ohana expected. Since she couldn’t feed it to her children anymore, she had a better use for it instead of letting it go to waste. “I’ve got a whole box of these. I’m feeding them to my pigs now,” she said as per Twister Sifter. “Because these are rubbish. They’re super moldy I can taste the mold, smell the mold. They’re moldy. I’m not feeding them to my kids anymore.”

People in the comments section didn’t hold back against the Costco product as well. “Poor pigs they are gonna be sick too,” one user named Kancane commented. “Now the pigs gonna have constant coughs. #peta,” quipped another user named Degen up north. It was clear that people are going to be a lot more cautious about things that they pick up from Costco.

@gomesohana #moldyfoods #kirklandapplesauce #pigfood #moldykidsfood #moldinmyfood #moldpoisoning #mould #applesauce #reusablepouches #molddetox #pigfarming #organicfoods ♬ original sound - Gomes Ohana

 

It turns out that the applesauce isn’t the only Kirkland product consumers have taken issue with. A TikTok user named @vianht05 also shared her complaint about an item made by the Costco brand. This time, it was alkaline water. This is a kind of water with a pH level of more than 7 for increased hydration. However, when the TikTok user tested that, the results did not turn out to be what she was hoping for.

“My boyfriend and I get this bottled water from Costco that claims to be 9.5 pH,” she said in the video. “So I decided to buy some test strips and came home, tested the pH balance of the filtered water, Costco water, and tap water.” Not only was the pH level of the water less than 9.5, it was not even 7, meaning that it was just regular water that the consumer had to pay extra for.

@vianht05 Read the fine print, I guess. #costco #foryou #investor ♬ original sound - vianht05

 

“I ended up finding out that for the Costco water, the pH was at 6.0. And the total alkalinity was at a zero,” she added. “I guess that’s why they have the disclaimer on here. Shocker.” The disclaimer on the bottle stated that the pH was at 9.5 at the time of bottling. However, instead of mentioning it clearly, the brand had written it in fine print.

For more such content, follow @gomesohana on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
4 hours ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
4 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
4 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
5 days ago