ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."

She was again approached by the employee who had first stopped her, and hoped that the one who helped her won't be fired.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator talking about her experience at Costco (Cover image source: TikTok/@madimarisoul)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about her experience at Costco (Cover image source: TikTok/@madimarisoul)

Costco memberships come with a number of privileges including discounts, free samples, and also a generous return policy. But, while the retail chain is hailed for the perks that members get, it faced flak for a strict crackdown to block entry for non-members. Recently, a TikTok creator, Madi Dunne (@madimarisoul) claimed that she was kicked out of a store for trying to get a slice of pizza without a membership.

Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein
Representative image of a Costco store (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by Marcus Reubenstein)

“I like Costco, but some of y’all are taking your job way too seriously now,” she said at the beginning of her now-viral TikTok clip. She then went on to explain that she had been getting pizza slices from Costco forever and she never had a problem before. However, this time, when she entered through the exit, which is what most people do when they just go to the food court, she was stopped.  “Woah, woah, woah. Do you have a membership?” she recalled the worker saying.

Screenshots showing the creator questioning the policy
Screenshots showing the creator questioning the policy (Image source: TikTok/@madimarisoul)

Dunne further added that the woman asked her if she had a membership and when she said no, she told her that she wasn't allowed to access the food court. “It’s always been a rule, but we just didn’t care as much,” the woman allegedly told her. Dunne wasn't even allowed to get in and think about getting a membership. "Well, you can do that outside" the worker allegedly told her. Finally, Dunne decided to get a membership and was directed toward the decided membership aisle.

However, the worker at the membership desk was more accommodating. When the creator explained that she was there for just a slice of pizza, the worker called on "a friend" and asked him to "help her out". 

Screenshots showing the creator recalling her conversation at the membership desk
Screenshots showing the creator recalling her conversation at the membership desk (Image source: TikTok/@madimarisoul)

This new worker then walked Dunne to the food court and told her that the store was recently directed to crack down on non-members, which is why nobody is allowed to access the food court without a membership. The worker also paid for the creator's pizza and drink. “A lot of people have done nice things for me in my life,” he told her.

While things were going well, the moment was ruined by the worker who had previously stopped her. Dunne said that she came across running and told the creator that it was going to be a “one-time thing.” After Dunne told her that she wouldn't be doing it again, the worker stormed off angrily, maybe to talk to the manager, Dunne claimed.

She then prayed that the nice worker at the membership desk wouldn't lose his job. “Petition for everyone to just kick that lady out because what’s up with that?” Dunne said in the end.

@madimarisoul Get her outta there !! Pizza sales are PLUMMETING 😤 #costco ♬ original sound - madimarisoul

 

In 2024, Costco announced that it would be cracking down on membership. As a part of its new policies, the store installed new card-scanning machines across the nation. 

 

To prevent non-members from taking advantage of its offers, Costco mandates all members to have a recognizable photo on their membership card or to present other forms of photo identification to enter the stores. 

The crackdown is to essentially ensure that only paying members get to enjoy the perks, which in turn helps the store maintain its business model that relies heavily on membership fees.

For more updates and videos, follow Madi Dunne (@madimarisoul)  on TikTok. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
NEWS
Costco shopper who wanted to get pizza at food court gets stopped by a worker: "Well, you can..."
She was again approached by the employee who had first stopped her, and hoped that the one who helped her won't be fired.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells woman 'you girl, shut up' after her surprising NFL answer
Turns out the player earned the quick-witted host's respect with a shared love for football.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns woman 'you can't play anymore' after breaking a major rule
Turns out the host of Family Feud is a stickler for the rules and went on to roast the woman.
12 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after playing one of the toughest games — even Drew was stunned
Viewers and the host were astonished to see just how Veonn finished with the exact sum she needed.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founders get rejected by Mark Cuban within minutes over the 'dumbest marketing move'
Mark Cuban said he could be the bigger person and let it go, but added that he wasn't.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
NEWS
'Jeopardy' contestant loses out on $12,000 prize money — all because of how she said one word
Zoe Grobman who appeared on the show's Second Chance Tournament, addressed the issue on Reddit.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player reveals how Ryan Seacrest truly is when cameras are off: "He makes you..."
Cody Munger who won the "Big Tournament Championship" last year, shared his insight on Reddit.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value cheese. Now she's warning others after what she noticed.
The creator posted a video sounding an alarm against certain objects found in the "Great Value" cheese of Walmart. 
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 bonus after an unfortunate twist in her letter choices
The player was left with very little to work with as most of her letters weren't on the board.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers $1 million deal to founder but one minor mistake changed everything in seconds
With two $1 million dollar deals on the table, entrepreneur Chet Beiler managed to pull off a blunder.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as Kristin Chenoweth's answer gets bleeped out
Even the star herself responded to the social media buzz and said her answer was an "oopsie."
3 days ago
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans think they've found out a secret trick to win 'Cover Up': "I've seen Drew..."
The strategy has been making rounds on Reddit, with many suggesting it is 'fool-proof'.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant shames her husband with a wild answer and gets booed by the audience
The contestant got in hot water for ridiculing her man’s performance in the bedroom.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells player his mom should be ‘ashamed’ of him after his answer
Harvey shamed the player for his not-so-family friendly response while fans loved it.
4 days ago
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular food item that carries 'reasonable risk of death' — return it ASAP for refund
The item was recalled because of a listeria contamination risk.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
NEWS
'Price is Right' viewers spot audience member casually using a 'banned' item: "Someone snuck a..."
Viewers on Reddit argued that the audience member should not be allowed to use that item in the studio.
4 days ago
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary offers $300,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' founders who pitched a dating app for cat lovers
Seems like Mr. Wonderful loves cats and pet parents alike.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a car and surprises viewers with an unexpected detail about her life
Kira Tebbe took the show by storm by taking the coveted prize and loads of cash.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks contestant after revealing his expensive gift for his wife
Harvey couldn't hold back after the man's wife confirmed that he buys diamonds every year.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant tackles Ryan Seacrest to the ground in bizarre TV moment
The announcer of the show, Jim Thornton had to jump in and ask the contestant to go easy on the host.
5 days ago