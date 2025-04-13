ECONOMY & WORK


'Family Feud' contestant falls to the ground and dances like a worm to celebrate big win

The moments leading up to the win were tense as the game could have swung either way.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Contestants on game shows love to shake a leg and show off their talent while celebrating their wins or simply because they're in the spotlight. But their moves can range from smooth to awkward and outright bizarre as they get carried away. “Family Feud” is known for its host Steve Harvey pulling off a routine once in a while, but on one occasion, a contestant decided to do a weird worm dance on stage. The Olson family had played the game well enough on the day to make it through to the Fast Money round, but it seemed unlikely that they would be able to pull off a win. Despite such odds, they managed to do so by a thin margin, and one of the contestants fell to the floor and started moving like a worm to celebrate.

via GIPHY

 

As per the game's rules, two contestants from the same family will be given 25 seconds to answer the same five survey questions, and the goal is to get to 200 points combined. No answer can be repeated. The first contestant up from the Olsons was a woman named Carly, and she faced the question, “Santa doesn’t have a dog, so what might he teach one of his reindeer to fetch for him?” Carly answered Candy Canes. The next question was, “How many pairs of jeans do you have that fit perfectly?” The contestant answered Two.

Screenshot showing Carly answering her questions on
Screenshot showing Carly answering her questions on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

The final question asked was, “Name the occupation you hope has the cleanest hands.” The answer to that question, as per Carly, was Nurse. With these answers, she scored a total of 57. The next contestant up from the family was a man named Ian, and he had the uphill task of scoring 143 points in order to win the game. He did not have the best start to the round, and things weren’t looking good.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Steve Harvey on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

For the Santa Claus question, he had answered Bone, which failed to get a single point. The uphill task started to seem out of their reach at this point. For the next question, Ian answered one, which earned him 31 points. Next was the ‘name something that gets licked’ question, and the contestant gave the number one answer for that, which was popsicle. This was big and earned him 36 points.

Screenshot showing the contestant Ian on
Screenshot showing the contestant Ian on "Family Feud." (Image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

With the answer to the next question, Ian earned 38 points. This gave him a lot of confidence, and he spread his arms and stood in front of Harvey in celebration. However, there was still one question left, and he needed 38 points to win. He had answered Doctor when asked about the professional with the cleanest hands.

 

It was a tense situation as the family waited to see if he was right. Thankfully, it was the number one answer, giving Ian 63 points, which helped them win the game. One of the other members of the Olson family dropped down to the floor in this moment of celebration and performed a version of the worm dance. Even Harvey stopped in his tracks upon seeing that, and he looked impressed.

