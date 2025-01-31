ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant and her mother end up on the floor while celebrating in wild TV moment

The cast of the show seemed dumbfounded and helpless as this was unfolding before their eyes.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and her mother on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and her mother on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

Antics of contestants on “The Price is Right” are one of the things that make the show entertaining and relatable, but sometimes their joy can be too much for the host and audience alike. In a rare moment on the show, another person from the audience came down to celebrate with the contestant and they both collapsed to the floor together in front of model Alexis Gaube, who seemed helpless and baffled.

The contestant in question was a woman named Alexandria and she had made it to the final round of the show, which was Showcase Showdown. Her opponent was bidding for a trip to the Seychelles and a car, and the price she guessed was $5,793 less than the actual value of both prizes. This gave Alexandria a chance to seal the deal if she could guess the price of a hot tub and the trip.

Screenshot showing the moment Alexandria realised that she had won Showcase. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshot showing the moment Alexandria realised that she had won Showcase. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

But unlike a lot of other contestants, she had help. Her mother was in the studio and she was determined to help her daughter out. With her guidance, Alexandria guessed $22,500 as the price of both the trip and the hot tub, and that was only $164 away from the actual price of both prizes.

The rules of the game state that if a contestant guesses an amount within $250 of the actual price of the items, they win both showcases, including the car. Alexandria rushed over to the location of the car and her mother also made her way onto the stage and hugged her. In their excitement, they fell to the floor while the rest of the people on stage didn’t know what to do as per TV Shows Ace.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

“The Price is Right” audience has always been quite helpful to the competitors for decades now. Even when Bob Barker was the host, the people behind the camera never shied away from helping a contestant win big. A contestant named Brenda experienced this nature of the audience as well.

She was playing the Any Number game to win the prize. In this game, there are three rows. The first row had four digits that represented the price of the car. The second row had three digits that represented the price of the teddy bears. The third row also had three digits that represented a certain amount of cash in a piggy bank. The numbers available were 0 to 9 and no digit repeated itself.

 

The contestant had to guess a number that appeared in its corresponding box. The first object with its price revealed was to be awarded to the player. Before guessing every single digit, Brenda turned to the audience for help. It took some time and the situation turned tense, but she ultimately revealed the price of the car first thanks to the people in the studio and got what she had wanted the most..

