ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."

Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots of the man talking about the one sign that reveals if the Amazon item was returned | (Cover image source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)
Screenshots of the man talking about the one sign that reveals if the Amazon item was returned | (Cover image source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)

Apart from the convenience it offers for people to buy stuff from the comfort of their homes, Amazon is also known for its easy return policy. While the e-commerce giant promptly sends personnel to pick up products that customers aren't satisfied with, some are claiming that products delivered to them were returned by others. One internet user Ryan Hamilton (@officialryanhamilton) took to TikTok to talk about such products that consumers should be careful about. He advised them to watch out for products that are labeled a certain way. 

Screenshot of man talking about a label that says that the product had been returned | (Image Source: TikTok |
Screenshot of the man talking about meaning of LPN | (Image Source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)

In the video which got more than 365,000 views, Hamilton talked about signs that reveal if the product has been returned to Amazon before it got to you. "Amazon is selling used products as new," the caption of the video read. He then talked about the label that read LPN in the beginning and said, "If you see this label on a product that you’ve purchased from Amazon, then it means it’s been returned.” He then showed a barcode that had the letters 'LPN,' and he said in the video, "Look for the LPN at the beginning, and that’s how you’ll tell it’s the correct label." "If you get this, then you can return the item to Amazon for a full refund," he added.

Image Source: TikTok
Screenshot of the man talking about a label that says that the product had been returned | (Image Source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)

Many in the comment section talked about what they knew of LPN, "As an Amazon worker. A LPN isn't always an item that has been returned. If you bought it at full price you should have gotten it at a reduced price. So still return it for a refund or a reduced price," @mjjackson021 clarified. "This isn’t always true. They put LPNs on brand new boxes of shoes for example," @blitzkrieg1122 added. Another user said how the products go through inspection before being sold to the customers. "As a previous Amazon return associate, we have to inspect those items to make sure they’re resealable," @T3Z revealed. Others talked about how they don't care if the item is returned as long as it's in good condition. "If it’s in new condition and everything is there, who cares if it was returned? People return things for many reasons," @mynameisjeff wrote

Label of a package bought from Amazon Warehouse | (Image Source: Reddit | u/freetrees55)
Label of a package bought from Amazon Warehouse | (Image Source: Reddit | u/freetrees55)

LPN is essentially short for  "license plate number," and while Amazon never revealed publicly if it indicated that the product has been returned, many internet users claim that it indeed implies the same. Another user @TaylorR_Amazon took to Amazon's Seller forum and wrote, "LPN stands for license plate number. You might find this label on a returned item. It is a unique serial number that identifies specific items throughout the fulfillment process. LPNs help track inventory and shipments as they move through the supply chain. For returned items that you ask us to send to you, you can use the LPN label to find information using the FBA Customer Returns report."

Image Source: TikTok | @userloll1224
User asking what Amazon should do with returned products (Image Source: TikTok | @userloll1224)

Image Source: TikTok | @swimbikekim
Screenshot of a comment clarifying what LPN means (Image Source: TikTok | @swimbikekim)

In another similar post, user u/freetrees55 asked "What does this label/sticker mean?," showing an image of a label that began with the LPN. Many took to the comment section of the post to talk bout everything they knew regarding this label. "The LPN means that it has been previously returned to Amazon. I work in one of the returns centers and we put these on everything that has been returned," u/Stoic_Lambaster wrote

@officialryanhamilton Amazon is selling used products as new, look for this label! #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #onlineshopping #fyp ♬ original sound - Ryan Hamilton

 

You can follow Ryan Hamilton (@officialryanhamilton) on TikTok for more such videos.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
50 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
4 hours ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
6 hours ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
7 hours ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
19 hours ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
1 day ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
1 day ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
2 days ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
2 days ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
2 days ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
2 days ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
2 days ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
3 days ago
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
NEWS
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.
3 days ago
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
NEWS
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
3 days ago
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
NEWS
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
The waitress narrated her story to the woman who was a psychologist helping people with PTSD.
3 days ago
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
Rodriguez's salary has been a running joke among fans who compare it to Kimmel's paycheck.
3 days ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
3 days ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
3 days ago