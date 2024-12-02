Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."

Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.

Apart from the convenience it offers for people to buy stuff from the comfort of their homes, Amazon is also known for its easy return policy. While the e-commerce giant promptly sends personnel to pick up products that customers aren't satisfied with, some are claiming that products delivered to them were returned by others. One internet user Ryan Hamilton (@officialryanhamilton) took to TikTok to talk about such products that consumers should be careful about. He advised them to watch out for products that are labeled a certain way.

Screenshot of the man talking about meaning of LPN | (Image Source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)

In the video which got more than 365,000 views, Hamilton talked about signs that reveal if the product has been returned to Amazon before it got to you. "Amazon is selling used products as new," the caption of the video read. He then talked about the label that read LPN in the beginning and said, "If you see this label on a product that you’ve purchased from Amazon, then it means it’s been returned.” He then showed a barcode that had the letters 'LPN,' and he said in the video, "Look for the LPN at the beginning, and that’s how you’ll tell it’s the correct label." "If you get this, then you can return the item to Amazon for a full refund," he added.

Screenshot of the man talking about a label that says that the product had been returned | (Image Source: TikTok | @officialryanhamilton)

Many in the comment section talked about what they knew of LPN, "As an Amazon worker. A LPN isn't always an item that has been returned. If you bought it at full price you should have gotten it at a reduced price. So still return it for a refund or a reduced price," @mjjackson021 clarified. "This isn’t always true. They put LPNs on brand new boxes of shoes for example," @blitzkrieg1122 added. Another user said how the products go through inspection before being sold to the customers. "As a previous Amazon return associate, we have to inspect those items to make sure they’re resealable," @T3Z revealed. Others talked about how they don't care if the item is returned as long as it's in good condition. "If it’s in new condition and everything is there, who cares if it was returned? People return things for many reasons," @mynameisjeff wrote.

Label of a package bought from Amazon Warehouse | (Image Source: Reddit | u/freetrees55)

LPN is essentially short for "license plate number," and while Amazon never revealed publicly if it indicated that the product has been returned, many internet users claim that it indeed implies the same. Another user @TaylorR_Amazon took to Amazon's Seller forum and wrote, "LPN stands for license plate number. You might find this label on a returned item. It is a unique serial number that identifies specific items throughout the fulfillment process. LPNs help track inventory and shipments as they move through the supply chain. For returned items that you ask us to send to you, you can use the LPN label to find information using the FBA Customer Returns report."

User asking what Amazon should do with returned products (Image Source: TikTok | @userloll1224)

Screenshot of a comment clarifying what LPN means (Image Source: TikTok | @swimbikekim)

In another similar post, user u/freetrees55 asked "What does this label/sticker mean?," showing an image of a label that began with the LPN. Many took to the comment section of the post to talk bout everything they knew regarding this label. "The LPN means that it has been previously returned to Amazon. I work in one of the returns centers and we put these on everything that has been returned," u/Stoic_Lambaster wrote.

You can follow Ryan Hamilton (@officialryanhamilton) on TikTok for more such videos.