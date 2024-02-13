Cashier Admits To Attempting To Cash Customer's $3M Lottery Ticket, Receives Probation Sentence

In a small Massachusetts town, a seemingly ordinary purchase of a lottery ticket led to a chain of events that captured the attention of the nation. What started as a routine transaction at a convenience store turned into a moral dilemma for one store clerk, ultimately resulting in criminal charges and a cautionary tale about the consequences of succumbing to temptation.

Getty Images | Photo by Jessica McGowan

Paul Little bought a lottery ticket along with a bag of chips from a convenience store in Lakeville. Little left the store unaware that the ticket had been inadvertently left behind by the cashier Carly Nunes.

Days later, surveillance footage revealed Nunes, accompanied by two men, attempting to claim the prize at the Lottery headquarters in Dorchester. One of them was identified as Joseph Reddem, another store employee. However, the ticket she presented was damaged, which raised suspicions among lottery officials.

Furthermore, employees became even more suspicious when they witnessed Nunes and Reddem arguing in the lobby. This prompted an investigation into the legitimacy of the prize claim.

Photo by Kuncheek | Pexels

Nunes soon found herself facing serious legal consequences. In Brockton Superior Court, she pleaded guilt to one felony charge of attempting to file a false claim, while the other charges against her were dropped. Plymouth County prosecutor Alexander Zane said: "I honestly don't believe anyone placed in her circumstances wouldn't have considered the same action. The chance to hold potentially $3 million was an extraordinary opportunity."

For her actions, Judge William Sullivan sentenced her to two years of probation, with compulsory substance abuse treatment. "Some people are faced with choices they have to make," Sullivan told her. "And you either have to make the right one or the wrong one. And this was the wrong one."

David Nagle, Nunes' attorney, reflected on her transformation since the indictment, saying, "She’s been sober since the day she was arrested. And the transformation in her demeanor, in her appearance, and her attitude in thinking clearly is remarkable. Quite frankly, had she walked out of the lottery commission with the $3 million in her pocket, she might not be on this Earth today."

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

Following an extensive investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, Little was rightfully identified as the winner of the $3 million prize. He received the prize last June. Reddem, on the other hand, is facing charges for his alleged extortion attempt and is scheduled to go to trial in May.

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, also had something to say: "The integrity of our games is critical to the Lottery’s mission of supporting cities and towns. This case is an example of the steps we will take to ensure that prizes are being claimed by the proper ticket owners. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement in maintaining public trust in the Lottery by holding accountable those attempting to fraudulently claim prizes."

