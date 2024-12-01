Bride spent $2,500 on her wedding photos — then she noticed one tiny detail that 'ruined' it all

The photographer also charged extra to edit the pictures although he too had missed the flaw.

A wedding is one of the most memorable days for a couple when they are joined by loved ones to plan every event meticulously. Since pictures help people relive special moments for years, a lot of people hire professional photographers to capture the essence of a wedding. But, sometimes, even the smallest mistake can snowball into a major debacle to ruin the entire experience. TikToker Jazmin Thompson (@budtenderjazzyy) learned this the hard way after taking a look at the results of her expensive wedding photoshoot.

Representative image of a bride and groom talking to a camera operator (Image source: Tony Anderson/Getty Images)

The "Oh No!" Moment

Taking her frustration to TikTok, Thompson shared her ordeal in a video that now has more than 7.5 million views. In the photos of her wedding day, the bride could be seen wearing a strapless lace gown with wavy long hair, while the groom, Tyler Thompson, wore a tailored suit with a red tie.

Screenshots showing Jazmin and Tyler on their wedding day (Image source: TikTok/@budtenderjazzyy)

While everything seemed fine, the bride spotted a tiny detail that was enough to ruin everything. The video then switches to show a photo of Jazmin and Tyler holding hands outside, in which she had a black hair tie on her wrist, an honest but big mistake. The video further shows several photos where the hair accessory was visible on Jazmin's wrist.

Screenshot showing Jazmin with the black hair tie on her wrist (Image source: @budtenderjazzyy)

"This is your reminder" she captioned her post, which was shared with the song "Oh No" by Kreepa's in the background.

A Mistake That Cost a Lot to Fix

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Jazmin shared that she had to pay an additional $2,500 to the photographer to get the hair tie edited out of the pictures. “Now it is definitely something to laugh about, but I wish someone would’ve told me sooner,” she told the outlet. Jazmin further shared that the hair accessory had come off later in the day as she didn't have it in the pictures that were taken after the photo shoot. She said she was frustrated that no one including her and the photographer noticed the hair tie on her wrist during the shoot.

In the comments section, many viewers lauded the bride for her sharp focus as they did not even notice the hair tie while watching the video. "I didn’t even notice the hair tie, I thought it was a mark on your arm!" a user @bababababababab987 wrote.

Screenshot of a comment on how unnoticeable the mistake was (Image source: TikTok/@britinez)

Several others blamed the photographer for not noticing the hair tie and for charging the couple extra for editing it out later. "Not only should the photographer have caught that, but they also should have EDITED IT OUT since they missed it 🙃" @clutchlady suggested.

"Even when I was getting my grad photos done the girl moved me stoles and tassels every time so they were even. Can’t imagine a wedding photographer not noticing," @macey432 added.

Screenshot of a comment sharing how a photographer can save the day(Image source: TikTok/@its.teegs)

Some blamed the bridesmaid as well, while others said that Jazmin wasn't alone as they had made similar mistakes too. "Girl I forgot to take my Apple Watch off," one user @xo.chelsea_ann admitted.

For more updates and entertaining content, follow Jazmin Thompson (@budtenderjazzyy) on TikTok.