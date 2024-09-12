ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it

"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Credit: Screenshot from the Reddit post | Getty Images - Photo by Georgijevic (Representative)
Credit: Screenshot from the Reddit post | Getty Images - Photo by Georgijevic (Representative)

While tipping has dominated the discussions on unnecessary charges by restaurants, a new item has been added to the list. In a viral post, a Redditor shared that they had to pay an absurd 'employee health insurance' charge on their restaurant bill. Users were shocked to see how far restaurants would go to get every penny out of customers' pockets. 

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay
Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

In the Reddit post shared on the popular forum r/ MildlyInteresting, the customer shared an image of the bill. A meal at a restaurant named GIANT in Chicago costs the user about $118. However, not all of it was for the food. 

Upon looking closely, it appears that the restaurant charged 5% extra on the bill for the server's health insurance. What's more bizarre was the fact that the customer had to pay tax on the $5.65 employee health insurance charge as well.

Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting
Screenshot from the post | Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting

People were baffled to see the weird charge. "100%. US restaurant norms are getting out of control," commented user u/Mac30123456. "I travel for work and have to dine out constantly. This IS NOT a norm," countered u/Dysfunxn.

Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting
Screenshot from the comments | Reddit | r/MildlyInteresting

Meanwhile, some wondered how far this cash grab would go. "Next up: Property tax fee- 8%, Power & Water Utility fee - 3%, CEO Bonus fee - 22%, Doubling the Profit fee - 200%" joked a user. "These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin," added u/FoolRegnant.

While some were shocked, one user u/charleyxavier suggested, "Apparently a bunch of restaurants in Chicago did this years ago." 

This was indeed true, as last year TikTok user Ashley Nichole (@ashnichole_xo) also went viral for sharing a similar story. She shared that on her trip to one of her regular restaurants in Southern California, she came across the same weird charge.

@ashnichole_xo Is this normal?? #greenscreen #receipt #employeehealth #restaurant ♬ original sound - Ashley Nichole

 

While paying a bill at Osteria La Buca, an Italian restaurant in Sherman Oaks, Nichole saw that her bill included a 5% employee welfare charge. She explained that as they got curious, they inquired about the charge to the hostess. The server explained that the charge was indeed for the staff's healthcare plan. 

Viewers of Nichole weren't happy about the charge as well. "That should be illegal to charge customers for staff health care insurance," said @candaceleah75.

Several states and the FTC have previously tried to remove the junk charges from customers' bills. However, restaurant operators have fought back claiming that the fees are necessary to keep their menu prices low and improve employee compensation. 

 

In a CBS report, a restaurant owner explained that the surcharge is common across the industry. He noted that restaurants have been charging customers for health insurance ever since the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010. The act mandated companies with 25 or more employees to provide full-time employees with health insurance.  However, the owner also pointed out that his restaurant provided customers with an option to opt out of paying the charge. 

For more such posts, follow r/MildlyInteresting on Reddit.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
ECONOMY & WORK
Diner notices an 'absurd' 5% waiter health insurance fee on food bill — and even had to pay tax on it
"These companies are desperate to make you blame the employee for the extra cost instead of them accepting a slightly lower profit margin."
5 hours ago
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
ECONOMY & WORK
Model shares sneaky way she avoids paying on first date and says all women should follow her trick
"This is one of the best tips I can give as it has always worked for me," she said.
1 day ago
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy who lost hard disk containing $482 million bitcoin fortune has a new solution to find it
The man accidentally threw away the disk that had the Bitcoin, now worth roughly $482.1 million, in 2013.
1 day ago
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
ECONOMY & WORK
Could the $2 bill in your wallet be worth thousands? Here’s how to find out
You need to look for the series date located on the right of the photograph of George Washington.
1 day ago
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman thrifts $2 necklace that resembled a Tide pod — later finds out real value of the rare art piece
The $1.99 necklace turned out to be a piece of art from Aaronel deRoy Gruber.
2 days ago
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer mistakenly fined $43 for visiting a supermarket twice in a day due to her parking ticket
“It’s bonkers, and trying to prove where we were is quite hard," she said.
3 days ago
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Oprah Winfrey left in shock after fan says $100 is too much to spend on Christmas gift
Winfrey assures him that it isn't too expensive saying that it costs only about "a hundred something" dollars.
3 days ago
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman explains how middle class families can’t save money anymore as 'something always comes up'
While the creator shared anecdotes from her life, research also supports her claim.
4 days ago
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
ECONOMY & WORK
Tenant taken by surprise after old landlord sent him a $2,500 check as a 'share' from selling home
Chris Robarge went viral for sharing a heartwarming story of his anonymous landlord.
4 days ago
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
ECONOMY & WORK
How a mystery trader with an algorithm caused $1 trillion US stock market crash from his bedroom
Navinder Singh Sarao, who was nicknamed the 'Hound of Hounslow', was accused of 'spoofing' the market.
4 days ago
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
ECONOMY & WORK
NY woman heading to airport chooses helicopter over Uber to beat traffic and paid only $30 more
The traveller took to X to share the screenshots of the apps showing the price difference.
4 days ago
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman mistakenly uses company credit card for $300 personal groceries — then her boss confronted her
Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with some saying that it was no big deal.
5 days ago
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
ECONOMY & WORK
Mom who makes $1 million a year brilliantly explains why she gives her girls only one Christmas gift
"The rest of our budget will be given to Santa to provide presents for children whose parents can’t contribute to the elves."
5 days ago
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
ECONOMY & WORK
Lawyer explains why you should avoid self-checkout kiosks in stores that might land you in jail
Many took to the video to share their views, with one user Tommy Drop "If u use self-checkout just make sure u don't steal even by accident, and you're good."
5 days ago
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
ECONOMY & WORK
Group of friends mistake a sushi bar for an all-you-can-eat-restaurant — then they saw the bill
When the bill came, the group of four was shocked and their reactions were captured in a TikTok video which now has over 8.8 million views.
5 days ago
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
ECONOMY & WORK
Salt Bae shows off customer's $108,000 bill at his restaurant and tip money is even more ridiculous
While many in the Middle East are open to tipping, some people simply do not agree with the philosophy of tipping 20% of the bill.
6 days ago
School asks kids to pay $5 to meet Santa, so one generous mom stepped in: "I was that kid once"
ECONOMY & WORK
School asks kids to pay $5 to meet Santa, so one generous mom stepped in: "I was that kid once"
In an emotional video on TikTok, the creator expressed that it is what Christmas is all about.
7 days ago
Woman reveals the best country to land a ‘lazy girl job’ where you can take 72 weeks of paid leave
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman reveals the best country to land a ‘lazy girl job’ where you can take 72 weeks of paid leave
She further says that the policy is to help people recover from stress and reduce absenteeism.
7 days ago
Waitress left stunned after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life in 20 years'
ECONOMY & WORK
Waitress left stunned after Post Malone leaves her the 'biggest tip of her life in 20 years'
The waitress attached a photo of the original cheque and wrote, "Been serving nearly 20 years and by far the best tip I have ever received."
7 days ago
Man uses mind-boggling math to argue we’re living through a worse crisis than the Great Depression
ECONOMY & WORK
Man uses mind-boggling math to argue we’re living through a worse crisis than the Great Depression
He alleges that Americans are being gaslit into thinking that they are lazy or expect too much. 
Sep 4, 2024