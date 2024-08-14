DoorDasher delivers menstrual pads to customer, along with a sweet something she didn’t order

"My dasher paid with his own money for this and I am crying," she said

In today’s tech-driven world, DoorDash has practically become a necessity. While many DoorDash drivers may have stolen orders, misbehaved with customers, caused a stir for tips and more, some others have turned out to be heroes. Earlier this year, a DoorDash delivery person went viral for a gesture that made his customers brim with joy.

The woman who ordered menstrual pads from DoorDash received an extra item that surprised her. Taking to X, the woman shared that her DoorDash delivery person brought a chocolate bar at his own expense.

“STOOOOP HAHAHA I DIDN’T ORDER THAT CHOCOLATE BAR????” the customer wrote in the caption along with the image of the maxipad and the chocolate bar.

“My dasher paid with his own money for this and I am cryinggggg THANK U ALVIN," she added.

The customer shared that she was craving something sweet but couldn't afford to get anything. "So just I’m blessed with this kindness,” she continued in the thread.

The post went viral and people applauded Alvin for his sweet gesture. "It’s the little things that truly mean the most this is so sweet," wrote one user @rikkisuzanne. "hope both sides of Alvin's pillow stay cold at all times," added another user @BurgaOfficial.

Some users also shared similar stories of other kind DoorDashers.

Meanwhile, some users took the viral opportunity to complain about their poor experiences as well. "Damn, my last dasher stole my food and where they usually leave a photo of the food, was a pic of him flipping me off," wrote one user, @kylie_gfyt.

Back in 2022, another DoorDash driver was lauded for going out of the way to help a customer, only this time the delivery person saved someone's life.

When Massachusetts DoorDash driver Sophia Furtado arrived at a home to complete a delivery, she found the customer, Caryn Sullivan, lying unconscious on the ground and bleeding from her head. Furtado, who went to school to be an EMT, first ran inside to wake Sullivan's husband, and then provided medical attention to her as they waited for the police and paramedics to arrive.

Sullivan spent three weeks in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. She later told Fox News that she has had knee trouble for years and on the day she felt her legs collapse as she was waiting outside for the delivery. She fell to the ground striking her head on the concrete.

Andy Vermaut shares:Police honor 'guardian angel' DoorDash driver who saved her customer's life during food delivery: Sophia Furtado saved the life of one of her customers during… https://t.co/T7acwBadcI Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/VvYe4rpLIf — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) April 26, 2022

Police further said that the doctors at the hospital were "adamant" that the DoorDash driver saved Sullivan's life as she would have succumbed to her injuries if there had been any delay in her care.

Thus, in an official ceremony, the police awarded Furtado with a "Life Saving Award".

"She was my guardian angel," Sullivan said at the award ceremony. She added that if Furtado hadn't come to her aid that day, she would have probably bled to death.