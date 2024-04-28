Man Seen Shoplifting Food From Buffett in Viral Video; Triggers Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Viral TikTok video of man 'grocery shopping' at buffet sparks debate, with viewers divided over the act's ethics and humor.

All-you-can-eat buffets are popular across the world and people with a huge appetite can make the most of it. But at a time when food prices aren't coming down at the same pace as they shot up, one TikToker decided to go a step further to ensure that food from the buffet lasts for more than just one meal. In a recent viral TikTok video, viewers were divided as they watched a man seemingly "grocery shopping" at a buffet restaurant. The video, posted by user Tueson (@tues0n), depicted individuals stuffing ribs into plastic bags and filling containers with various foods from the buffet table. The caption read as, "Survival mode at the buffet," accompanied by Bobby Caldwell's "What I Wouldn't Do For Love" playing in the background.

Recent trends suggest that some patrons are taking this concept to a whole new level by "shoplifting" food from buffets to enjoy at home. The video quickly sparked debate among viewers, with some finding humor in the situation while others expressed outrage at the act of taking food from a buffet without paying. The post garnered over 5,000 comments and accumulated more than 1.4 million views, highlighting the polarizing nature of the issue.

While some argued that stealing food from a buffet was justified in light of rising grocery prices, others condemned the behavior as unethical and unfair to the restaurant owners. On TikTok, users reacted with a mix of humor and disbelief to a video showing a man covertly wrapping up food from a buffet under the table. User @d0Mike0b commented, "the man wrapped up the whole buffet under the table". Another user, @PolPris18, joked about the potential consequences, saying, "Bruh bout to have to buffet police watching everybody now." Meanwhile, @ysm0fficial found humor in the selection of items taken, stating, "Takin da rice is just too ghetto."

@Training_day quipped, "Man’s out here meal prepping," highlighting the ingenuity of the individual. Some users like @Mari Ali expressed curiosity about the logistics, asking, "I wanna know how yall walked out with those bags… show us that!"

@tracyshesocrazy1 expressed acceptance, stating, "I ain’t mad at you." @TORIETHEBADEST jokingly questioned, "Damn did you leave anything in that mxf," to which @Tueson · Creator replied, "Not a damn drop mama." @Reinhardt empathized with the situation, sharing, "when you broke you have to adapt to changes, not hating I been there."

@ThatChingyGuy humorously suggested, "That’s enough to start your own buffet restaurant bro ." @Big L questioned the decision to share the act publicly, stating, "why tell on yourself." @Leandrea Kleyn urged discretion, expressing, "You guys posted on this platform where they see what people doing so they gonna start stopping that for not loosing money. I know we all do it but can we still keep it a secret." @rumbidzay.y acknowledged the surveillance in buffets, commenting, "Yk theres cameras everywhere in there rightt." @Gracie Boison expressed apprehension about the consequences, questioning, "Will I go to jail for this ? I always want to do it but I’m so scared."

According to IBISWorld, a market research company, buffets saw a significant increase in revenue, reaching $5.5 billion in 2022—an uptick of 9% from the previous year. Despite concerns about food theft impacting profits, the industry appears to be thriving.

