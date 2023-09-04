From Startups to Empires: 10 Entrepreneurs To Look Out For in 2023

Redefining success and shaping industries

Image Source: Catherin Falls Commercials/ Getty Images

In the world of entrepreneurship, there are extraordinary individuals who go beyond traditional success and aim to build empires that reshape industries. Today, we present a list of 10 trailblazers who have disrupted norms, pioneered new technologies, and transformed their visions into thriving empires.

1. Sam Altman

Sam Altam; Image Source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sam Altman is a well-known entrepreneur and investor who's made a big impact in the startup world. He used to be the president of Y Combinator, a famous startup accelerator, where he helped launch successful companies like Airbnb, Dropbox, and Stripe. Altman's journey in tech and business began at Stanford University when he created Loopt, a location-based social networking app. Since then, he's been busy investing in and advising startups in various fields. Apart from his business interests, Altman is also involved in philanthropy and politics, supporting ideas like universal basic income and criminal justice reform.

2. Alex Hormozi

Image Source: Alex Hormozi | Instagram

Alex Hormozi is a skilled entrepreneur known for helping businesses succeed. He founded Acquisition.com, specializing in revenue-boosting strategies. He began as a fitness trainer but transitioned to business, creating Gym Launch, a consultancy that rapidly helped gyms become profitable, surpassing $100 million in revenue in four years. Today, through Acquisition.com, Hormozi guides businesses to success and frequently shares his expertise on entrepreneurship and growth in podcasts and media.

3. Dan Fleyshman

Dan Fleyshman; Image Source: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Dan Fleyshman, the youngest founder of a publicly traded company, started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 23. He found success in clothing sales, making over $15 million from major department store chains. He also created the popular "Who's Your Daddy" energy drink, now in 55,000 retail stores. As an active angel investor, he has backed 36+ companies, mainly in the tech and mobile sectors. Fleyshman is a prominent figure in the startup scene. He also supports the Model Citizen Fund which provides essential supplies in backpacks to homeless shelters.

4. Guy Sheetrit

Image Source: Guy Sheetrit | Instagram

Guy Sheetrit is the CEO of Over The Top SEO (OTT), and he's a marketing whiz in the crypto, SEO, and digital marketing worlds. His strategies have helped his clients generate over $1 billion in the last five years, which is pretty impressive. Sheetrit is also a savvy investor in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. He's known in the crypto, Metaverse, blockchain, and NFT spaces and has launched 37 projects with 14 of them selling out in 2022. In the world of SEO, Sheetrit is a heavyweight. He's worked with big names like TedX, SkyScanner.com, and CryptoExchange.com and he's even been recognized as one of the world's top 5 SEO authorities by Forbes and Inc.

5. Andre Abdoune

Andre Abdoune; Image Source: Bloomberg/Getty Images

André Abdoune is a billionaire and cryptocurrency whiz who's earned his stripes in the trading world. He's known for helping investors and navigating the ever-changing crypto landscape. But Abdoune is not just about business; he's a forward-thinker. His innovations could shake up the blockchain, human, and gaming industries. Beyond the boardroom, Abdoune's a philanthropist with a big heart. He believes one person can change the world, and his charitable work has won him trust and admiration, proving his goodwill and integrity.

6. Dwight Thanos Smith

Image Source: Virginia Union University

Dwight Thanos Smith, the founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the Paragon Universe and its subsidiary Paragon VTOL Aerospace, is on a mission to reshape mobility through technology and innovation. His companies are developing cutting-edge technology to strengthen highways, prevent potholes and wirelessly charge vehicles. Additionally, they aim to create carbon-free buildings using proprietary technology. Thanos Smith's eVTOL aircraft, designed to transport up to nine passengers, features a revolutionary airframe that also serves as a unique battery. His vision is clear: transformative change is needed now, driven by innovation, for a sustainable future.

7. Natalino Carlo

Image Source: Natalino Carlo | LinkedIn

Natalino Carlo, the dynamic CEO behind Infernozilla, an award-winning video game marketing agency, began with popular titles like "Escape from Tarkov," where he noticed a gap in indie game marketing. So, he founded one of the industry's largest agencies. Under Carlo's leadership, Infernozilla has bagged an impressive 47 awards in just the first three months of 2023. Their unique selling point is providing a complete marketing department, including roles like Marketing Manager, Community Manager, Social Media Manager, and a graphics team. Carlo's immediate goal is to expand his team to meet growing demand, while his long-term vision is to establish Infernozilla as a prominent figure in video game marketing.

8. Ellie Shefi

Image Source: Ellie Shefi | Instagram

Ellie Shefi is a versatile entrepreneur, attorney, and accomplished author. She's the founder of MTC Consulting, where she uses her extensive expertise in law, business, education, and advocacy to help organizations thrive. Shefi is a sought-after keynote speaker, sharing her insights on entrepreneurship, diversity, equity, inclusion, and more. She's also the driving force behind Made to Change the World™ Publishing, guiding aspiring authors to become best-sellers. In addition to her professional endeavors, Shefi hosts TV shows, podcasts, and a YouTube series, all aimed at making a positive impact. She's actively involved in nonprofit leadership, championing civil rights, human rights, and criminal justice reform.

9. Shashicka Tyre-Hill

Image Source: Shashicka Tyre-Hill website

Meet Shashicka Tyre-Hill, a motivational speaker, award-winning author, and serial entrepreneur in the beauty, wellness, and feminine care industries. She's the CEO of Mink HairGrows. Tyre-Hill's journey to success was no cakewalk. She became a young mother and left high school at fifteen. In 2002, armed with just $750, she started her entrepreneurial journey, launching multiple successful businesses. Today, she's a renowned motivational speaker and business success coach, in high demand across the country.

10. Chelsey Diaz

Image Source: Chelsey Diaz | Instagram

Chelsey Diaz is the co-founder of The Rainmaker Family, a company dedicated to helping moms achieve time freedom and generational wealth, and create a lasting family legacy. Alongside her husband, Stephen Diaz, Chelsey developed The Rainmaker Method, a four-step process that guides families in launching successful e-commerce businesses, breaking free from the cycle of trading time for money. Chelsey Diaz is passionate about helping moms avoid the hustle and build their brands while maintaining a balanced life. She's launched initiatives like the Family Freedom Challenge and The Rainmaker Mastermind program, which have empowered over 30,000 families to pursue financial freedom.

