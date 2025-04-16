Woman who defeated breast cancer wins a car on 'Price is Right' in unbelievable TV moment

It seemed like she was going to walk away with nothing but luck was on her side that day.

For decades, “The Price is Right” has given hope to millions that some luck and pricing skills can change their lives for the better in a single night. But for some, making it to the show and winning big is even more special after they have just won a battle for survival. One of them was Katherine, who had come to take the games on "The Price is Right" head-on after a battle against cancer.

“I’m a breast cancer survivor,” she said, drawing a massive cheer from the crowd. “I’ve been cancer-free for eight months now.” It was then time to reveal her prize, and it was a brand-new Kia car. The game she had to play to win the automobile was called Secret X. The rules of the game are like tic-tac-toe but with a slight twist, which adds all the excitement. On the board, there were nine spaces, as on a tic-tac-toe board, but three of them were covered in question marks. More specifically, the entire middle column. The contestant was given one giant X to be placed at any place of her choosing apart from the ones with the question marks on them. She decided to go for the space in the middle right. Now, behind one of these question marks, there was an X.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The way to win a game is to line up three Xs. The contestant would need at least one more of those to get it done. Katherine had the chance to win two more Xs, but she had to correctly guess the prices of a sewing machine and a fabric steamer. She got the price of the fabric steamer right but was wrong about the sewing machine, and that left her with only one more X.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction after she got the price of the sewing machine wrong. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

She placed the X in the middle-left space. This meant that she had pinned her hopes on the center space already having an X. It was now time to reveal what lay behind the question marks. “That’s really the only spot you can put it in,” the host said. “Please,” said the contestant, hoping against hope to get it right. At this point, a lot of people believed that she was not going to win the car.

Screenshot showing the contestant waiting to see if she won a new car. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The center column slowly spun around and revealed that there was an X exactly where she hoped it to be. Katherine had just won herself a new car, even though things weren’t looking too good for her at one point during the game. The contestant fell to her knees and screamed, “Oh my God,” as the crowd cheered her on. She took some time to get up but eventually made her way to her prize.

While she did well to win, some fans believe that she could have played the game with a better strategy, which might have taken off the pressure a bit. “I do not agree with the placement of her first X. If you have 3, the best thing would be to put them in three of the corners, that way there are two potential ways to win (also a good way to corner someone when playing real tic-tac-toe with someone),” one user commented on YouTube.