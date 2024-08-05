Woman claims restaurant fined her $50 for ‘unruly children.’ But, there's a twist

While it may seem a bit harsh, when viewers heard the manager's reasoning, they sided with him.

Children are often called a gift from god. However, one must admit that they can be a little annoying at times, especially the ones who cause a nuisance in a public place. While their mischiefs are often forgiven, one restaurant in Seattle did not let it slide. In a TikTok post, Bri Weimar (@goodbyetwenties) shared that she was fined for her "unruly children" by the restaurant. She claimed that the restaurant imposed a penalty of $50, which does seem a bit too harsh. However, when the manager explained she was fined, Weimar's viewers sided with the restaurant.

In the video, Weimar urged people to never go to the restaurant that she recently visited. While she talked about the fine, she wrote in the caption that the restaurant had mentioned its fine policy on its menu and on its official website. She said that when she later raised a complaint, the manager called back and left a message for her.

She played the transcript of the voice message using a text-to-speech reader. The manager said that he talked to the server who was attending to their table and learned what the kids had been doing. He said that Weimar's kids had been listening to their iPads at a loud volume which ruined the ambience for other customers. At this point, Weimar could be seen nodding her head in disagreement.

The manager said that the children were walking around the restaurant on their own without wearing shoes. They were also eating the food with bare hands, instead of using the provided cutlery. The manager told the mom that the fine would not be reimbursed. However, it didn't end there. The manager went on to say that Weimar and her kids were not welcome at the restaurant in the future. He asked her to call back if she had any more queries.

In the caption, Weimar wrote that she didn't know if the fine was legal or not. She added that she was going to leave her two cents on the policy in her online review of the place.

However, users in the comment section supported the restaurant. "Mom here and I hope more restaurants do this!! I am tired of going out for a nice evening, just to feel like I'm at a daycare center. Also sick of listening to other peoples electronics!!!!" commented one user @thedoodydude.

"Comment section did not disappoint. Btw, I’m a mom and totally agree with the manager and fee! You want to go to a nice restaurant- get a babysitter!" added another user, @pam_traumanurse.

While the story captivated thousands of viewers, in the comments the creator revealed that all of it was untrue and the story and the contents of it were created with the help of ChatGPT.

The revelation came when many viewers complained that they couldn't find any restaurant by the name mentioned in the video. Thus, it's safe to say, the mom had everyone fooled.

For more such videos and content on parenting, follow Bri Weimar (@goodbyetwenties) on TikTok.