About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune

Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: PBS | Antiques Roadshow | Youtube
Cover Image Source: PBS | Antiques Roadshow | Youtube

Sometimes good fortune comes out of nowhere leaving you overwhelmed. Something similar happened to a woman who took a painting on the TV show American version of Antiques Roadshow on PBS in 2018. The painting has been passed down in her family for generations. Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago. 

The woman talked about the history behind the artwork adding that it had been appraised twice, once back in 1998 as a print at $200 (£157), and the second time in 2004 at $250 (£196). The woman was given the painting by her grandmother when she saw a dead mosquito underneath the glass, so she removed it to take the dead insect away. This is when she realized that the painting looked special.

 

The woman then took the painting to Meredith Hilferty, the Director of Fine Art Auctions at Rago, and then to an appraiser for Antiques Roadshow. Hilferty then enquired if she knew anything about the artist with the painting depicting Native Americans making their way on horseback through the American mountains. 

She added that she knew that he was from France and had associations with the Sioux tribe, with a mark in his signature that indicated that he valued his association with the tribe. The professional said that his name was Henry Francois Farny and that he moved to Pennsylvania from France at six years old and formed a relationship with the tribe, which sparked his interest in all the Native Americans. 

 

Hilferty said, "If we were going to put this in an auction today, I would suggest an estimate of $200,000 (£149,500) to $300,000 (£224,350)." 

Upon hearing this the seller simply burst into tears and joked, "So I can't hang it up." She explained, "It's actually not a bad idea that you took the bug out, ultimately we would like for our conservator to do that, but the bug could have continued to decay and caused a stain." 

Underground Opium Den in San Francisco Magazine Illustration by H.F. Farny | Getty Images | Historical
Underground Opium Den in San Francisco Magazine Illustration by H.F. Farny | Getty Images | Historical

Many took to the comment section to talk about her priceless reaction. "I love that they give her time to react and allow us to observe uninterrupted. What a beautiful moment," writes @dansxmencomics. @1977vision writes, "The response is beautiful, but my favorite thing about this clip is that the appraiser didn’t build it up, make a fuss, she simply did her job so wonderfully without wanting to be a hero or detract from the piece; that is a true professional and I applaud her for it."

