ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million

The watch was sold four years after it came to the show for a massive amount of money.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert inspecting the watch on "Antiques Roadshow" (L) and him talking about it more recently. (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert inspecting the watch on "Antiques Roadshow" (L) and him talking about it more recently. (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“Antiques Roadshow” experts make all the difference for people who walk in with items that they've held on to all their lives, without being aware of their true value. But sometimes people aren't satisfied with the appraisal, and it turns out that the valuations by experts could be off by a huge margin. Items becoming 10 times more valuable after decades is not unheard of, but an item valued at $250,000 by an "Antiques Roadshow" expert in 2002, fetched a stunning $2 million just four years later.

via GIPHY

 

Paul Hartquist was the expert at the time, and he was in awe upon seeing a watch that a guest brought. It was unlike anything he had ever seen. It was made in 1914 in Geneva, Switzerland, by Patek Philippe, and the guest had even brought a photocopy of the warranty agreement. “This watch was handed down from my great-grandfather, and he was the owner of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and Dispatch back in 1914 when he received this watch,” the guest had said. The watch looked incredible from the front and had some unique features, but perhaps the more impressive part of it was at the back. There were dials for day, date, month, and even the moon phase. The expert had also revealed that the clock could work as a calendar, even adjusting for a leap year. This kind of mechanism in 1914 was incredible. “It’s a very complicated watch,” Hartquist had said.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest in 2002 on
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest in 2002 on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He had then appraised the watch at $250,000. This was a lot of money in 2002, and it still is even today. The guest was left in disbelief at the time. “This is one incredible watch. I’ve never held a watch like this in my hands,” the expert added. “What? You’re kidding,” the guest said, still smiling and in utter disbelief at what he had just heard. He did not sell the watch then, but waited for years. When he did, he contacted the show for some help. "The owner decided to sell it, so we contacted Patek Philippe, and they went through their archives researching the serial number and similar watches that may exist. I thought there would be a run of about five watches, however, we determined that there was only one watch made. It is a unique watch made by Patek Philippe,” Hartquist revealed, according to a report in MSN.

Screenshot showing the watch on
Screenshot showing the watch on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert then put the former guest in contact with Sotheby’s, and the 1914 Patek Philippe watch went up at auction in the city where it was made, Geneva. However, it was the price at which it was sold that surprised everyone. “I appraised the watch at $250,000. Sotheby's appraised it at slightly more than that, but I believe everyone was surprised when it was bought for $ 1.54 million, including the buyer's premium,” Hartquist said.

 

"I'm not sure who purchased it, but I do know that it is on display in the Patek Philippe museum. I've spoken with several other watch experts, and that watch today is worth, we estimate, at least $2 million and possibly $3 million,” he added.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans just can't believe how all three contestants failed to recognize a music legend
This wasn't the first time that fans were upset about contestants not recognizing a well-known personality.
18 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller couldn't believe it after his family watch was later sold for $2 million
The watch was sold four years after it came to the show for a massive amount of money.
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans unhappy after contestant loses $40,000 over a puzzle that was 'too tough'
Many fans also mentioned how they were themselves unable to solve it.
4 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest dodges injury as contestant almost kicks him in the face
Things could have ended up quite nasty had he connected his boot with the host's face.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after hearing the value of album signed by an iconic rock band
One of the things that made the record so valuable was the signature of a late, great drummer.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who dropped his phone in toilet on live TV
No one expects to see someone intentionally drop their phone in the toilet, but that's what we got.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
1 day ago
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
The veteran host is kind-hearted but he can have some brutal opinions at times.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
Not everything that comes on the show is what the owner might advertise it to be.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
She wasn't afraid to alter her physical appearance to get a deal from one of the sharks.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
It was perhaps one of the more enjoyable pitches as every shark seemed to have a good time.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
Starnes is a six-day champion of the show so far and is one of the youngest champions in history.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
5 days ago