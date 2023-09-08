Strutting their way to the bank

Karl Lagerfeld poses with models | Getty Images | Stephane Cardinale

Supermodels have come a long way from sashaying down the ramp to building lucrative businesses. Supermodels like Gisele Bündchen, Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, and Kendall Jenner have been successful beyond the ramp. In the modern day, social media, brand deals, endorsements, and their businesses have become the prime money-maker for models.

Here are the 10 richest supermodels of 2023:

Claudia Schiffer during a studio photo shoot | Getty Images | Julio Donoso

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer is among the richest supermodels with an estimated net worth of $70 million. One of Karl Lagerfeld’s original ‘choupettes’, she was arguably the biggest fashion icon of her time. She appeared in Versace’s Autumn/Winter 1994 campaign and an iconic cameo in “Love Actually”.

Naomi Campbell walks at the Michael Kors Fashion Show | Getty Images | James Devaney

Dr Naomi Campbell is one of the hottest supermodels of all time and one of the richest as well, with an estimated net worth of $80 million. In 2023, Campbell fronted Fendi’s Peekaboo campaign and featured on the runway for Alexander McQueen, Schiaparelli, and Off-White.

Tyra Banks at the SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Noam Galai

Supermodel-turned-media personality, actress, singer, and businesswoman, Tyra Banks has an estimated net worth of $90 million. She is one of the few black models to attain "supermodel" status and she has been featured on the covers of “Elle”, “Harper's Bazaar”, “Spanish Vogue”, “Cosmopolitan”, and more. She has walked for Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Valentino, Fendi, and Giorgio Armani and many others. She has also appeared in advertising campaigns, TV shows and movies like “Hannah Montana: The Movie” and more.

Elle Macpherson at the National Television Awards 2012 | Getty Images | Dave M. Benett

Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson is best known for her short run on "Friends" apart from her modeling career. Macpherson is also one of the richest supermodels commanding a net worth of $95 million. She was one of the “Magnificent Seven" models from the 90s, and her fortune includes her former modeling agency venture, and earnings from "Friends" and “Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model.”

Christie Brinkley | Getty Images

Supermodel, entrepreneur, and actress Christy Brinkley has an estimated net worth of $100 million. She rose to prominence as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and then served as the face of CoverGirl for 25 years. Brinkley featured on more than 500 magazine covers and has worked with several leading global brands.

Heidi Klum at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards | Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

Heidi Klum earns about $40 million per year just from her work in the media, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her massive $160 million fortune is not surprising at all. Klum was one of Victoria's Secret Angel, which led to her success in the entertainment industry. She also has an intimate line called Heidi Klum Intimates and a regular clothing line as well.

Iman posing for De Beers | Getty Images | J. Vespa

Somalian-American retired fashion model, actress, and entrepreneur Iman Abdulmajid Jones has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Professionally known as Iman, she is regarded as a pioneer in the field of ethnic cosmetics and her work with renowned designers such as Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, and Gianni Versace. The widow of the late English rock star David Bowie, Iman inherited a lot of his wealth and assets as well.

Gisele Bundchen at the shoot of "Black Cowboy" music video | Getty Images | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

The Brazilian supermodel has an estimated net worth of $400 million, which is separate from her former husband Tom Brady. Between 2000 and 2020, Gisele earned over $500 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, being one of the first ultra-popular, ultra-intelligent models from Brazil. She has worked with multiple high-profile designers, pioneered a new style of runway walk, and became one of Victoria's Secret's most famous faces. She also launched her own line of flip-flops and produced her own show.

Portrait of Cindy Crawford | Getty Images | Frank Micelotta

Supermodel and businesswoman Cindy Crawford has a combined net worth of $400 million along with her husband Rande Gerber, founder of Casamigos tequila. Crawford is one of the five "Original Supermodels," who featured on the list of 100 Hottest Women of All-Time by "Men's Health". “VH1” ranked her at #3 on their 40 Hottest Hotties of the 90s list.

Kathy Ireland at the "Love Letters" theatrical debut | Getty Images | Michael Tran

Kathy Ireland is the richest Supermodel of all time with a massive fortune of $500 million. Apart from modeling, Ireland is also an actress, entrepreneur, and designer. Ireland capitalized on her successful modeling career to build her brand product marketing company called “Kathy Ireland Worldwide” which is estimated to have a yearly turnover in billions. Further, Ireland is also a best-selling author.

