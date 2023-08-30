Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Actors are among the top money-makers in the entertainment industry. What actors earn from big-budget films to hit TV shows, they often invest in other ventures that further boost to their wealth. Here’s a look at the 10 richest actors in the world.

Jami Gertz has a whopping net worth of $8 billion as of July, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The "Lost Boys" star Gertz is the richest actor in the world who has appeared in films such as “Crossroads”, “Less Than Zero”, and “Quicksilver”, and the ’80s TV show “Square Pegs”. However, the bulk of her net worth is tied to her husband Tony Ressler, a billionaire investor with whom she partly owns the NBA team Atlanta Hawks and a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tyler Perry has a net worth of $1 billion, as per Forbes, majorly attributed to his acting, songwriting and filmmaking career. He has been part of several blockbuster films in his career and series like the “House of Payne.” Perry made a deal with TBS to air 90 episodes of “House of Payne” with him retaining full ownership in exchange for a whopping $200 million. Further, his partnership with ViacomCBS earned him $150 million annually and a 25% equity stake in BET+ worth about $60 million. He also holds $300 million in cash and investments and his studio is valued at $280 million.

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the world's richest actors and makes about $50 million annually. The vast majority of his wealth comes from the iconic ’90s sitcom "Seinfeld" for which he signed a lucrative syndication deal. In 2015, Hulu reportedly paid $875,000 an episode (or $160 million) for the streaming rights for five years and later, Netflix reportedly paid $500 million for streaming rights for five years, a large chunk of which was pocketed by Seinfeld, as per Cosmopolitan.

Former professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became the highest-paid actor in Hollywood over the last decade. He has starred in blockbuster movies like “Jumanji,” “Moana” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise. Johnson was reportedly paid $50 million for the 2023 film "Red One," as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Shah Rukh Khan has a whopping net worth which comes from his earnings from movies, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, brand endorsements, investmentments and his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Khan reportedly has an annual income of over $33 million and he charges over $12 to 18 million per film, as per Lifestyle Asia.

Global action superstar,Tom Cruise reportedly makes $50 million per year from his film appearances alone. He reportedly earned $70 million for the first “Mission Impossible” movie and $75 million for the third installment of the franchise. With backend deals, Cruise reportedly earned over $100 million for 2005's “War of the Worlds” and according to CinemaBlend, he makes $7,091 per word spoken on screen.

George Clooney has been a former topper of the Forbes List of Highest Paid Actors. Clooney made a whopping $239 million in 2016, thanks to his earnings from films, brand endorsements and a business deal for his co-owned tequila company. Clooney also has deals with Omega, Martini Vermouth, Fiat, and most notably Nespresso, which pays him $40 million for its campaigns, as per Business Insider.

Robert De Niro reportedly made $250 to $300 million between 2004 to 2018 only from film salaries, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Further, he has worked on his hotel/restaurant empire in lower Manhattan and launched the very successful Tribeca Film Festival. De Niro has also amassed a huge fortune as the co-founder of the Nobu franchise of high-end sushi restaurants and hotels.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in hundreds of films in his decades-long career. As per a 2016 Forbes report, Bachchan earned over $33.5 million between June 2014 to June 2015 before taxes and fees. With this, he appeared on the Global Celebrity 100 list. He continues to star in hits for which he reportedly charges over $1.2 million. He has been hosting the popular quiz on TV "Kaun Banega Crorepati" for over two decades now.

Mel Gibson is one of the most successful actors and producers in Hollywood. He earned an average of $20 million per film for the bulk of his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Gibson made nearly $300 million from his passion project, "Passion of the Christ” as he had the rights to 50% of the film's profits.

