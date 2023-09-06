Super Luxury Yachts Or Palaces On Water

Roman Abramovich's yacht Pelorus at the new Hansahafen in Lubeck | Getty Images | Christiane Quentin

With amenities like swimming pools, dance floors, cinema halls, bars, and even soccer fields, it is not surprising that some of the most luxurious yachts in the world cost billions of dollars. Some of these stunningly beautiful vessels are often gilded, bejeweled and are powered by some of the world’s strongest engines. No surprise then that the owners of these yachts are also the richest in the world.

Here’s a look at the 10 most expensive yachts and their owners:

1. History Supreme: $4.51 billion

Representative Image | Getty Images

The History Supreme is regarded as the “world’s most expensive yacht” with an estimated worth of $4.51 billion, as per The Sun. The vessel is covered in 100,000 kg of gold, and platinum and has a statue made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones. Its master bedroom features genuine dinosaur bone shaved from a skeleton. It was reportedly bought by Malaysian businessman Robert Kuok, the founder of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, as per Lifestyle Asia.

2. Dilbar: $600 million

Superyacht Dilbar alongside the cruise ship Queen Victoria in Weymouth bay | Getty Images| Finnbarr Webster

Dilbar, the largest superyacht in the world is valued at $600 million, as per Forbes. The 156-meter superyacht reportedly owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, features entertainment and recreation spaces never seen on a yacht. The yacht was impounded in Germany in 2022 after an investigation into "offshore concealment" and it remains at a shipyard in Hamburg.

3. Al Said: $600 million

Megayacht Al Said | Wikimedia Commons

The 508-foot Al Said is valued at $600 million and it currently sits in the Lürssen shipyard in Germany, as per a Robb Report. The vessel was purchased by the former Sultan of Oman, Sultan Qaboos bin Said in 2008. The yacht features a concert hall that can accommodate a 50-person orchestra, and it can travel up to 25 miles per hour.

4. Azzam: $600 million

Yacht Azzam at Lürssen Yard | Wikimedia Commons

One of the largest and fastest private yachts in the world, the 590-foot ship is valued at a whopping $600 million, as per Forbes India. The yacht is believed to have a top speed of 35 miles per hour thanks to its gas turbines and two stratospherically potent diesel engines. It is reportedly owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of the UAE. The design is based on 19th-century empire-style and it has a fully bulletproof primary suite and high-tech missile deterrence capabilities.

5. Eclipse: $600 million

M/Y Eclipse at Frederikshavn | Wikimedia Commons

The 533-footer is reportedly the world’s second-largest private yacht. Owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the vessel features swimming pools, helipads, hot tubs, large meeting and dining spaces, and a disco, as per SCMP. The yacht is believed to be parked in Turkey to keep it safe from getting impounded due to the UK’s sanctions on Russia, as per prestigeonline.

6. Topaz: $527 million

MY Topaz Superyacht at the North Mole, Port of Gibraltar | Wikimedia Commons

Owned by Abu Dhabi tycoon Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Topaz is essentially a 482-foot-long floating palace. There is a helipad, a swimming pool, a conference room, a gymnasium, and even a cinema hall on the superyacht, valued at $527 million as per Forbes India.

7. Dubai: $350 million

Dubai Yacht at Port Rashid | Wikimedia Commons

The Dubai, owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, is valued at $350 million, as per Forbes India. The yacht features a helipad, a large dining room, a squash court, a cinema room, a swimming pool with handmade tiles that can hold 115 people, and a disco hall. It also features a submarine that takes its passengers for deep sea diving.

8. Radiant: $300 million

Luxury yacht Radiant under at Neue Jadewerft in Wilhelmshaven | Wikimedia Commons

The megayacht Radiant was built for Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky in 2010. The $300 million, 360 feet long vessel is currently owned by Emirati automotive and retail billionaire Abdulla Al Futtaim, per Money Inc. The megayacht can carry 20 guests and 44 crew and it features amenities like a beauty salon, gym, pool, and jacuzzi.

9. Octopus: $278 million

"The Octopus" in Cannes | Getty Images | Dave Benett

The 414-foot superyacht was formerly owned by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The vessel was listed for sale for $278 million and was scooped up for an undisclosed amount by an anonymous buyer who is believed to be a Scandinavian, Bloomberg and The Guardian reported.

10. Aviva: $250 million

Aviva Super Yacht moored on the Thames | Wikimedia Commons

The 323-foot-long superyacht, Aviva, is valued at $250 million, according to Robb Report. The yacht built in 2007 has a paddle tennis court that doubles as an indoor soccer field. The Aviva is currently owned by British billionaire, investor, and philanthropist, Joe Lewis, who is widely recognized as the owner of the Tavistock Group.

