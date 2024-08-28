Guy fails to get a good deal at car dealership. His genius wife stepped in and turned tables on them

The woman also did a four-part vidoe series, "How to negotiate while buying a car", for her viewers

Staying informed is the best way to get the best deals when buying a new car. It allows one to negotiate to the best of their ability. One woman takes to TikTok to talk about the time when her negotiation skills helped her to get the best deal on a car when her husband couldn't do it. In the video, which got more than 1.4 million views, TikTok creator Roxy Scarborough (@roxy.scarborough) reveals how she intervened when her man "couldn’t get them to the price" they wanted. In the video, she is seen staring at a contract that the salesman gave her for a good minute and a half, before saying yes.

Image Source: TikTok | @roxy.scarborough

The creator then went on to upload a four-part series, titled "How to negotiate while buying a car" in which she tells viewers how they need to come prepared to the car dealership. Secondly, she shed light on the importance of bringing somebody with you. "You cannot do this alone, even if you are smart, you know the industry, you know everything, you still want to bring a second person, I promise you, you got to play good cop, bad cop, it's part of the game."

Image Source: TikTok | @roxy.scarborough

She says how the second person needs to be disagreeable, "somebody who can convince you, that you do not need this vehicle." Then she lists the three things that you need. "Number one, you need to know what you really want," she says. Then you should know the price of the car that you want. You can walk the lots on Sundays, when they are empty, adding that looking at other car dealerships and online, is the way to go. She also talks about the importance of picking multiple dealerships near each other.

Image Source: TikTok | @SAHMSweetBlossom

In the case of trade-in, Scarborough says that you should get a quote for it if you can. "Go to Carmax, and see what's the most they're going to pay you, cause usually they'll beat the price any car dealership may give you." In the second video, she talks about waiting until a salesperson approaches you. "If you have to go chase one down, you are already losing, you need one who is already desperate and hungry to make a deal."

She then says how it's best that you don't fall in love with the vehicle. "You've got to be willing to walk away multiple times, or you will pay more."

Image Source: TikTok | @roxy.scarborough

She reveals in the third video that waiting until the end of the month can increase the likelihood of getting a great deal on your purchase. She also asks the viewers to steer clear from answering what one is willing to pay monthly. "These guys are sneaky, and they can take the number, and divide it up over 90 months," she says.

You need to be focused on the amount of the total loan, the interest rate, and the term," she adds. "And don’t forget that the finance guy is just another salesperson. He makes a commission on add-ons and interest rates.

@roxy.scarborough Sales is such a hard job.. i would know.. 😅 being on this side of the table is nice for once ♬ original sound - Roxy

