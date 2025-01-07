ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though

The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
The reason why Subway stands out as a brand among a crowd of American fast-food chains is that it offers salads, sandwiches, and everything healthy. But in recent times, questions have been raised about the ingredients it uses. In yet another possible embarrassment for Subway, an employee of the chain named Kiarah Paige (@kiarah.paige), posted a video on TikTok in which she spoke about a customer who allegedly choked on a nail.

However, Paige doubted it since Subway workers always have their hands covered with gloves. When asked if she wanted a refund or a new sandwich, the customer said that she had already eaten it. She had choked on her sandwich and her friend had to use a maneuver on her to help her out. But that’s not all that the customer had a problem with. Turns out that she was served jalapeno stems that are not good for health.

When Paige explained that the ones standing behind the counter do not have the job of going through bags of veggies, the customer said that the outlet had a nail and a jalapeno stem problem. This made the employee talk to her manager about the episode in hopes of getting to the bottom of it and they did find the culprit.

While speaking to the customer, Paige realized that she was talking about a fake nail and not an actual fingernail. So one of the employees must have had their nails done before coming in to work that day. They traced it to another woman named Catherine. The jalapeno stems, however, were considered a manufacturing problem.

But not everyone was convinced about someone eating a sandwich that had a fingernail in it. Most of the 92,000 viewers that the video attracted as per The Daily Dot, had the same question. “Bro these customers are wild,” a user J money commented. “How do you even swallow a whole fake nail, lady? I can’t even swallow large pills without gagging,” Mana Minori asked. “The things that people do for a refund with no product to bring back I’m a manager at Subway btw,” another user Gemini added.

@kiarah.paige

I had to facetime my manager at the time because i needed to tell someone

♬ original sound - Kiarah:)

 

This nail problem does not plague the Subways around the country. However, the way some of the items are made has raised concerns among several TikTokers. Most notably, items that have steak in them such as the Steak & Cheese Sub, Ultimate Steak Sub, Garlic Cheese Steak Sub, and more. The issue, as per users, is how the steak meat is prepared. A TikToker shared a video of the process and it didn't make a lot of people happy. The employee first opened a plastic bag that contained shredded meat that looked more like tuna than steak. The meat was then weighed before being placed into the sandwich.

@howfoodismade #food #fyp ♬ Bbl Drizzy - TokenAngel

 

“You're telling me you don't pop fresh steaks on the grill in back and slice them up yourself?????” a user Rayne Bowe commented. “Alot different from Australia. We have proper steak chunks. You yanks are filth,” Azza went on to add.

