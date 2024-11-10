ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys unclaimed baggage from airport for $100. Then, she found an unexpected fortune

The shiny blue suitcase itself made up for the investment and she made more startling discoveries.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Young woman holding passport and suitcase preparing for vacation | (Cover image source: Getty Images | wichayada suwanachun )

Out of the total lost baggage at airports, 99.5% makes its way back to the original owner, while 0.5% is either destroyed, donated, or sold to third parties. It is indeed true that one can buy unclaimed baggage lying around in a corner at the airport, and that's exactly what a woman named Becky Chorlton did. Chorlton bought the luggage from London's Heathrow Airport, where it was sitting in an office for more than three months, for just $100.

Woman opening the suitcase that she bought from the airport | (Image Source: TikTok | @beckysbazaar)

Usually, these items that are left unclaimed are given to auction houses that can then sell off the lost property to the highest bidder. However, it boils down to luck since people are not aware of what's inside the suitcases that they are spending money on. But Chorlton not only recovered her investment but also made a profit, and shared her discovery with others in TikTok. Since the shiny blue Delsey suitcase itself is priced at $300, it made up for the $100 she paid even before she opened it.

Woman showing the contents of a lost baggage | (Image Source: TikTok | @beckysbazaar)

Upon opening the bag, the TikTok creator found an anti-itch cream and some brand-new white underwear. Then she found many items of clothing that she described as "stunning traditional dresses and outfits." After discovering a bunch of other pieces of clothing including a Pink Floyd tee, Becky concluded that the luggage 'definitely' belonged to a woman. The bag also had a few expensive items including a navy Tommy Hilfiger women's waterproof jacket, which retails at around $120. The suitcase also contained a long floral maxi dress which still had the tags on and was worth $98. There was also a pink Puma sports bra that usually costs around $25 at the bottom of the suitcase. The suitcase also included three pairs of pajama bottoms and a black bag from Primark.

Screenshot of a comment questioning the revelation (Image Source: TikTok | @_prinsesta_)

Screenshot of a comment on her video (Image Source: TikTok | @hanreads_)

Apart from that, the suitcase also had a bunch of toiletries and health and beauty products which included a Maybelline mascara, an Elf primer, an eyelash curler, and some used brushes. What caught Chorlton's eyes was a black monogram Guess shoulder bag, a highly expensive designer item. However, she quickly realized that it was fake and was worth nothing compared to the original bag. "I was a little skeptical about buying this because most of the reviews say it's a scam. I'm just not sure what I think," she said."It's a little strange there's no socks or shoes and other things that you'd need for a holiday in this case," she added.

Many took to the comment section to talk about weird purchases. "I would feel like I paid to rob someone and this feels like an older ladies' bag I just couldn’t," @rainsemporium wrote. "imagine browsing TikTok and seeing someone open your lost suitcase," @321michelle321 added. A third comment by @Amra read, "They will pick the expensive looking luggage and say that's is lost so they can sell it. Travel with a cheap luggage."

@beckysbazaar Replying to @zawenab Do you think buying lost luggage is a scam??🤔🤔 follow to see me open another case i’ve ordered🤣🧳✈️ #lostluggage #suitcasepacking #mysterybox #unboxing #scam #thrifthaul #thriftshop ♬ Higher Love - Ben Fox

 

You can follow Becky’s Bazaar (@beckysbazaar) on TikTok for more shopping content.

