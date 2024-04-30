Fashion Influencers Express Their Concerns About a Possible TikTok Ban and Alternative Plans

The U.S. Senate's vote in favor of a bill that could potentially result in a TikTok ban can reshape the landscape of social media and influencer marketing, as per The Independent. The legislation mandates that ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company, must divest its U.S. operations within nine months or face a prohibition. TikTok, as a primary platform for product promotion and audience engagement, has become a vital avenue for influencers to showcase and endorse various products, ranging from fashion and beauty to wellness.

The bill brings uncertainty to TikTok's future and the livelihoods of content creators. If ByteDance fails to comply, TikTok may become unavailable for download from app stores and could lose compatibility with evolving software although users might still access the platform using alternatives such as virtual private networks (VPNs) or foreign SIM cards.

Beauty influencer Cedoni Francis, with over 246,000 TikTok followers, expressed concerns about the ban's impact on marginalized creators and small businesses. Francis emphasized that many Black creators would lose their primary income source while small businesses would lose their most effective marketing platform, leading to significant livelihood challenges. Fashion influencer Bridget Brown, a self-described "micro-influencer," has amassed over 96,000 followers on Instagram and 240,300 followers on TikTok in four years. She has collaborated with luxury brands such as Coach, Ferragamo, and Fendi. Despite residing in Toronto, Ontario, Brown's primary audience demographic is American.

In a conversation with The Independent, Brown discussed how the U.S. TikTok ban could disrupt her career trajectory. "I consistently posted on platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, and YouTube, focusing on photography, videography, and fashion," she said. During the pandemic, with more time on her hands, she increased her posting frequency and started receiving paid opportunities. Brown's social media journey began more than a decade ago as a "hobby," where she consistently shared content across platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, Tumblr, and YouTube. Her passion for photography, videography, and fashion has been evident in her posts.

She mentions, "I shared a post about these Geox loafers, and guess what? They sold out! Then, out of the blue, this marketing rep from Geox in North America—who's literally their only person here because their main base is in Italy—reached out to me. She was like, 'Hey, we usually don't partner with influencers, but we'd really like to work with you.' It was a cool surprise!"

Bridget Brown highlighted TikTok's impact on her career, connecting her with a niche community focused on thrifting and sustainability and expanding her reach to a predominantly U.S.-based audience. "My content that does well on TikTok doesn't seem to work as effectively on Instagram. I'm realizing I need to rethink how I film and adjust the length of my videos for different platforms. Have you tried YouTube Shorts? It's gaining popularity and could be another great avenue to explore," she said. She further added, "I definitely think I'll have some more free time coming up, and I'd really like to dedicate that time and energy to Augusta. You know, my long-term goal is to open up a store one day when I have the resources for it. Maybe that's something I'll pursue sooner rather than later."

