Woman asks the internet if she is wrong for asking husband to quit his dream job

"I'm starting to resent him because I feel like the burden of our finances are being placed on me," she says.

Money has often ruined relationships. In this story posted on Reddit, a woman asked if she was at fault for expressing her displeasure for her husband's new job. She begins her story by saying that she and her husband stay in an extremely expensive neighborhood.

"I work a job that pays decently well, which is kind of necessary to live where we do. My husband worked a job for years that paid less than mine did, but was okay overall, though he absolutely hated working there," the post reads.

"Around October of last year, my husband managed to get a job in his dream career field. He had been working at it for years, and was really excited about finally getting there," she adds.

She then talks about the "big issue", which is her husband's "abysmal" pay. "He works as a freelancer (which is standard in his industry) so his job has zero benefits, and it's a pretty significant pay cut from his old job," she writes.

CincinnatiREDDsit | Reddit | Kitchen-Page-2111

She also says how she doesn't have combined finances, and after he took his new job, they had to reaarange the means to pay for things.

"Previously, he had covered a slightly larger percentage of the expenses due to me having student loans to pay off while he didn't. As it is now, I have to be the breadwinner since his income was basically halved, paying for a larger portion of the expenses," she writes.

She finally decided to sit him down and tell him that he needed to quit his job and find a better one in a high paying field of work. Upon telling him what she had wanted to express for a long time, her husband got upset.

"Like I said, this is something he's dreamed of for years and worked really hard to get, which I understand," the post reads. She then says how he is extremely upset because he had worked hard to get here.

"It's not like we're struggling, which is true, we can pay rent and put food on the table, but I hate feeling like this. I work long days at a rather difficult job, while he works from home doing something he did before as a hobby and only makes half as much money now," she writes.

rutabagapies54| Reddit

She then says how she doesn't want him to stop doing what he loves but wants him to see it as a hobby or side hustle.

"AITA? I understand this is important to him but I'm starting to resent him because I feel like the burden of our finances are being placed on me and we've had to cut back on a lot of things," she asks before ending the post.

Many took to the comment section and talked about the situation, with many siding with the husband for pursuing what he truly loves. "She buried the real reason pretty deep. She is bitter he gets to work from home doing something he loves while she has to commute to work doing something she doesn't love. Sounds like a her problem," reads one comment.

While another writes, "YTA it would be one thing if his pay cut had made it so you were truly financially struggling. But from what you said, you’re not." "Isn’t it more important for your husband to be happy and fulfilled by his work than to have some extra luxuries? Also, it sounds like he’s trying to find compromises, and you’re not," another writes.