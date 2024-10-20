ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response

As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Host Pat Sajak during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune. Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Benc
Host Pat Sajak during taping of the NFL Players Week 10th Anniversary on Wheel Of Fortune. Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Doug Benc

During a recent episode of the game show, "The Wheel Of Fortune", the audience expressed their disappointment with loud boos after finalist Paul Dodson failed to win an Infinity car and lost a shot at the $1 million prize. The audience seemingly felt that the puzzle was too tough or impossible to solve. As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, veteran host Pat Sajak had to hit back with his wit. 

The TV game show
The TV game show "Wheel Of Fortune" celebrates its 25th anniversary | Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Dodson from Aurora, Ohio, had amassed $33,550 against his opponents Venetia Brown and Jessica Huffman. The final puzzle for the bonus round had the word under the category “What Are You Doing?”. At the time, the $1 million card was also up for grabs. With his card picked, the puzzle board for Dodson read, "_ _ _ _ _ L _ N _." With the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E out of the picture, Dodson went on to guess some of the most common letters, C, H, P, and A. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune
Screenshot from the Wheel of Fortune video | YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune

To his surprise, none of the letters fit into the word and the contestant had lost the chance to win the mega prize. The final answer was then revealed to be "QUIBBLING". The audience gasped as soon as the answer was shown and they soon turned to booing to show their disappointment over the difficult word. According to the Oxford Dictionary, quibbling refers to "arguing or raising objections about a trivial matter”, which is what the audience did. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune
Screenshot from the Wheel of Fortune video | YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune

Dodson joined the efforts and encouraged people to boo louder. However, host Sajak was having none of it. Hitting back at the audience, Sajak said, "Who asked you?" and everyone burst out in laughter. 

The host then showed the audience the card Dodson had picked for the final spin. It turns out,  the contestant had unfortunately missed out on winning an Infinity Car. Sajak also revealed that the $1 million card wasn't too far from what Dodson picked. However, at the end, Dodson still took home the $33,550 that he had won. 

 

While the official YouTube channel posted the bonus round clip of the episode with the caption, "If the audience is gonna sass, Pat's gonna sass right back," the viewers of the video too echoed the sentiment of the live audience.

"That was unfair beyond belief. They're right to boo," wrote one user @christianlorre. "Thanks a lot for booing, audience… for no million…, and “quibbling”…. And also the car," added another user @tonybeltrani5433

Screenshot from the comments | YouTube | The Wheel of Fortune
Screenshot from the comments | YouTube | The Wheel Of Fortune

In June, the longtime host of the show, Sajak, retired from his duties, leading the show for one last time. Sajak, 77, who had been at the helm for 41 long years had prepared a parting speech for which he had to cut a round off the episode. Sajak admitted that this robbed the three contestants, Tammy, Nino, and Adrienn, a chance to win more money. 

 

However, he made up for it by adding $1,000 extra to whatever the contestants landed on. On the first spin, the wheel landed on  $1,000, bringing the total for the contestants to $2,000. But Sajak wasn't done as he said,  "You know what? It's not my money. Let's give them all $5,000." This helped Adriene a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, win nearly $90,000.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
MONEY 101
'Wheel of Fortune' fans boo over an ‘unfair’ $1 million puzzle — Pat Sajak comes up with sassy response
As the boos got louder and things seemed out of control, Pat Sajak hit back with witty response
3 hours ago
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches'. Now, their company is worth $15 million
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary called two women 'cockroaches'. Now, their company is worth $15 million
The founders refused to let the judge's cruel comments deter them from pursuing their goals.
2 days ago
‘World's luckiest man’ was clinically dead, then he woke up from coma and won the lottery twice
MONEY 101
‘World's luckiest man’ was clinically dead, then he woke up from coma and won the lottery twice
Bill Morgan, a trucker from Australia, achieved the miraculous feat back in 1999.
Oct 12, 2024
Pawn Stars tell guest his 1950s dollar bill is now worth thousands — as it's signed by two historic men
MONEY 101
Pawn Stars tell guest his 1950s dollar bill is now worth thousands — as it's signed by two historic men
Jared took his bill to one of the most famous pawn shops where they told him it was worth a small fortune.
Oct 6, 2024
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
MONEY 101
Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life
She went to a CVS store in Blacksburg to purchase a Mega Millions ticket for the upcoming big jackpot of $893 million on March 18, 2024.
Sep 28, 2024
Did you accidentally deposit the same check twice? Here’s what you can expect to happen next
MONEY 101
Did you accidentally deposit the same check twice? Here’s what you can expect to happen next
Depositing a check twice is illegal, but it's an easy mistake to make, especially with the advent of remote deposits through a bank’s mobile app.
Sep 27, 2024
Can you share a Costco membership card? Here's what the actual rules say
COSTCO
Can you share a Costco membership card? Here's what the actual rules say
Can I use a family member's Costco card? A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so be sure to know the rules. We'll break the rules down.
Sep 26, 2024
Rare 1971 Eisenhower silver dollar sells for $264,000 — only two more coins are out there
MONEY 101
Rare 1971 Eisenhower silver dollar sells for $264,000 — only two more coins are out there
Heritage Auctions called the piece "birth certificate of America's last silver dollar". 
Sep 25, 2024
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
Sep 25, 2024
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
MONEY 101
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
Before we get into this list, think of anything that you might use only once or twice.
Sep 24, 2024
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
Sep 23, 2024
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
MONEY 101
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
What are some of the most valuable action figures? You can make good money selling vintage Barbies, G.I. Joes, and Star Wars action figures.
Sep 20, 2024
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
MONEY 101
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
Pokémon cards were all the rage in the '90s and early 2000s. Are they worth anything today? You might be surprised.
Sep 19, 2024
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
MONEY 101
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
The boxes of popular, rare, and vintage LEGO sets may be valuable. Before you throw them away, find out if the LEGO boxes are worth anything.
Sep 18, 2024
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
MONEY 101
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
People collect all sorts of things, and if you have old National Geographic Magazines lying around, you may wonder if they're worth anything.
Sep 17, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Sep 17, 2024
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Sep 14, 2024
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
Sep 13, 2024
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
Sep 12, 2024
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
Sep 11, 2024