Woman Stunned as Dealership Sells Her Car and Requests Return; Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Dealership and car fraud cases are pretty common in New York City. A woman on TikTok, @brookebohannan_ amassed 17 million views and 1.1 million likes on her surprising experience with a car dealer. The woman and her husband recently bought a used car from a dealership with all the relevant paperwork and thought they were done. But all of a sudden, her husband got a call from the dealership demanding the car back. The sales representative who made the car deal told them that the car owner wanted it back as she was not able to handle the upgraded version she just bought. Brooke and her husband were clueless and thought it was a prank as they had never heard of such a case. The dealer further offered him a new car in black color but both of them decided to decline the offer.

Snapshot from the video | TikTok | @brookebohannan_

The couple was confused regarding the dealership's decision and speculated that the dealership realized they had got a great deal on the car and regretted it. But later, they decided to return the car as they didn't want any mess. Following this, the dealership even offered them great deals with another car but they did not want to be associated with such a dealership.

@brookebohannan_ posted several videos demonstrating and informing viewers of her messy car dealership update. She and her husband further reached out to the Kia dealer who offered her a brand new 2024 Kia Telluride at the same price at which the old dealer took the car back. Brooke was very much thankful to the dealership and the sales representative who made this possible and gave several shoutouts to the company in her car video series.

Snapshot from the video | TikTok | @brookebohannan_

People were stunned by what happened to her and blamed the dealership for the nuances. @Claire Guion commented, "Work at a dealership, sounds like they rushed through the lady's sale and she traded it in, but the paperwork was messed up and she did not get approved for the new vehicle. Now they have to give." @Chasing_Dreams commented, "They made a deal with her, and finance fell through on her end and she wants hers back now." @Snuffy commented, "I’m invested. Can I come with you to the dealership tomorrow to listen?" @Pewpew commented, "You don’t understand what you have right now. They did something illegal and needed the car back. You could get upgraded trim upgraded everything. Milk it."

Screenshot of a comment under the video |TikTok | @brookebohannan_

Users were so engrossed in the incident that they were keen to know what happened next and many of them who worked at the dealership advised her. @Daniel Warr commented, "I work at a dealership. Do not take that loaner!" @KING OF WICK commented, "Get roof racks. Matts. Extended warranty. Get everything in writing." @Buzz Light commented, "Do not give them that car back until you have the other one. Once you give it back, you lose your leverage." @Emily commented, "Do not take the loaner. Tell them as soon as the new car is there and you can sign the paperwork on it. You will sign over your other vehicle." @CC commented, "Make sure they don’t add one more year to your financing to cover the cost!".

Screenshot of a comment under the video | TikTok| @brookebohannan_

Brooke later posted a series of videos where she gave regular updates on her thrift with the lady and the dealership. The lady further asked her to return the car as she was going to sue the dealership. Brooke and her husband wanted to be out of this mess and happily returned the car.

