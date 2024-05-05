Fired for Self-Defense? Former Employee Reveals the Truth About the Taco Bell Shooting Incident

In the service industry, you might have to deal with upset customers sometimes. But folks were really surprised to hear about a Taco Bell worker who got fired because a customer shot at the drive-thru window. There's this short video on TikTok by Jaden (@jadenmfnbby). In it, you can hear the worker talking about a Blue Ford even though you can only see a white car outside. The customer is yelling something incoherent. Then, the worker tells their co-worker to move away from the window, and you hear gunshots. The worker says, "She just shot our window out." The caption beneath the video says, "Long story short, I got fired."

In a seven-minute video, Jaden shared the whole story of what happened. She said she got fired about two weeks after the incident with the shooting. According to her, she was feeling a bit drunk while working, and she claims the customer was drunk, too.

Jaden clarified that she informed the buyer that the ordering screen wasn't functioning, which is when the problem began. The customer became angry and began to argue. They resisted leaving and made several attempts to get Jaden outside. However, things took a turn for the worse when Jaden threw her drink at the client following a personal comment. Jaden said, "It barely hit her. It hit her car, but it barely hit her."

Jaden claimed that once she left, things became much worse. She recorded the client spraying what seemed to be Mace (pepper spray), after hearing a knock at the back door. Jaden, of course, made a report and called the police. She did, however, also note that Taco Bell conducted its inquiry. People watching were shocked. One person said, "I am sorry this happened to you."

Another said that this was all about ignorance and self-accountability.

She explained, "They basically called me and said, 'We watched the video again; we finished our investigation. We saw you challenging the customer at the back door. Then you threw a drink at her, and that's what broke the window.'" Jaden told them she wasn't challenging the customer, just telling her to move, but they were arguing, and then she threw the drink. But as they say, 'The customer is always right.' Jaden admitted that what she did was wrong, but she has already faced the consequences of losing her job. Her first video got 372,400 views and 35,000 likes.

Employees at Taco Bell appear to be trending on TikTok frequently. Creator Caleb Lennon (@caleb_lennon) recently shared a story of a time he fell for a delivery order scam. He described how they had been duped into providing him with two orders for the price of one by a customer by the name of Jerry. Caleb said, "Jerry came and picked up his food, so when the DoorDasher brought it, he would get it twice. If only we had figured this out before making the food the second time."

