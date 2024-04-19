Fraudster Posing as Psychic Jailed for Siphoning off Money From 1.3 Million Americans

Over two decades, Patrice Runner, 57, accumulated a fortune by promising wealth and happiness to his victims if they sent him money through the mail.

From investments that offer returns too good to be true, to voice cloning that makes people believe that their loved ones are in trouble, scammers have been coming up with innovative ways to lure victims in the digital age. But a Canadian fraudster has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for scamming tens of millions of dollars from over a million Americans by pretending to be a psychic, per BBC. Over two decades, Patrice Runner, 57, accumulated a fortune by promising wealth and happiness to his victims if they sent him money through the mail. The scheme netted more than $175 million from 1.3 million American victims.

Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project

"Patrice Runner's lavish lifestyle, funded by exploiting millions of older and vulnerable Americans has been halted," said Chris Nielsen, a US postal inspector in Philadelphia. He described the 10-year sentence as a "fitting punishment." Authorities stated that Runner, a dual Canadian and French citizen, oversaw the scam throughout its 20-year duration, managing co-conspirators who handled daily operations. As part of his scam, millions of people received letters from Runner and his associates that falsely appeared to be personal messages from so-called "psychics" Maria Duval and Patrick Guerin.

According to prosecutors, the letters claimed the recipients could achieve a life of great wealth with the sender's guidance. The recipients, primarily older and vulnerable Americans, were instructed to send money in exchange for an "astral-clairvoyant forecast." Once a victim made an initial payment, they would be inundated with more requests and letters, according to prosecutors. Thousands of nearly identical letters were sent out each week as part of the scheme.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters | Getty Images | Photo by J. David Ake

Runner employed several shell companies registered in Canada and Hong Kong to conceal his involvement while living abroad in various countries, including France, Costa Rica, Spain, and the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Runner has denied any legal wrongdoing, telling Walrus Magazine in a 2023 interview, "Maybe it's not moral, maybe it's nonsense... But that doesn't make it fraud." In an interview with the Walrus from a New York detention center, Runner boasted about his writing skills, claiming he could "capture someone's interest, and by the end, after a few minutes, the person sends a check to purchase a product from an unfamiliar company or address."

Runner was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud, four counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was acquitted on four counts of mail fraud.

In a similar incident, Marianne Smyth has been apprehended in Maine and faces potential extradition to the United Kingdom over a scam dating back more than 15 years in Northern Ireland, as per AP. The 54-year-old American is accused of stealing more than $170,000 from at least five victims between 2008 and 2010 in Northern Ireland. A court issued arrest warrants for Smyth in 2021, and she was arrested last month in Maine. Smyth's alleged schemes involve her claiming to be an Irish heiress, a psychic, and a friend of a movie star to carry out various scams across the country. "She's a master of disguise, altering her appearance and cons to match each target," said Johnathan Walton, who launched the podcast "Queen of the Con" in 2021 to caution others about Smyth after she scammed him out of nearly $100,000. He noted she always wore designer clothes but claimed she needed money for issues such as a frozen bank account or bail. Smyth told him she was set to receive a $7 million inheritance from her affluent Irish family, Walton said.