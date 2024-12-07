ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash

The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representational image of restaurant customers dining | (Cover image source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)
Representational image of restaurant customers dining | (Cover image source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

Every restaurant owner needs to be ready to deal with unforeseen circumstances as well as bizarre practices such as dine and dash, which involves customers simply fleeing the premises without paying their bills. Apollo Apollinaire, the owner of an African and Caribbean restaurant called Kilimandjaro was taken aback when he faced a similar situation but moved on. However, it was only a matter of days before the group contacted the owner via a letter. "I didn’t think people still did that. I thought those people had disappeared from the planet," Apollo told Gazette Live.

money enclosed in the envelope along with an apology letter (Image Source: Facebook | Kilimandjaro Middlesbrough
money enclosed in the envelope along with an apology letter (Image Source: Facebook | Kilimandjaro Middlesbrough)

The incident happened during rush hour on a Friday night at the popular restaurant on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, the staff at the restaurant failed to keep track of the group of three young men, who left the restaurant in search of an ATM as the restaurant did not accept cards. They soon realized that the group had not returned and thought that they had lost the money. "Usually people don’t walk out as a whole group for a cash machine," Apollo told Gazette Live. "I just told my staff to next time make sure one of them stays or they leave some belongings until they come back."

Busy Evening Shift at a Restaurant with multiple order tickets | (Image Source: Getty Images | Михаил Руденко)
Busy Evening Shift at a Restaurant with multiple order tickets | (Image Source: Getty Images | Михаил Руденко)

Almost five days later, the owner of the restaurant received a letter which contained an apology as well as £40 in cash. The letter read, "On our search [for a cash machine] it was apparent that the last train to our hometown was shortly about to depart. This diverted our attention away from finding an ATM and led to us running down to the train station and just making our train." The men then talked about how they realized the mistake when it was too late. "It is with our deepest regret that not being from Middlesbrough we are not able to come into Kilimandjaro in person to apologize. Additionally, we will be giving a positive five-star review of your establishment on Trip Advisor," the men added in the letter. 

Pleasantly surprised by the act of kindness, Apollo wished the letter was signed by Tom, Alex, and Harry, and had their address or contact number. "The saddest part is they haven’t put their address or contact number on. We can tell it was a genuine mistake. It was just amazing," Apollo said. Apollo later shared pictures on the restaurant's official Facebook page, where many people voiced their opinions in the comments section.

"Just read about this story in the news. And come come and see!! I love it!" Jarid Grier wrote. "I believe that there are still honest and kind people in this world," Helmi Sentani added. "I'm glad they did it, but it's hard not to think that this is mainly from Tom, and Alex and Harry don't have a clue he did it? Lol still great to see though," Andi Grainger remarked. "There are some good people after all may God bless them," another user Rahel Perky Mebrahtu wrote. 

 

Dine-and-dash incidents can have a substantial impact on restaurants, their staff, and owners. According to a report by Edinburgh News, crime is on the rise in the UK which has not only impacted the business but also the service and staff morale. Speaking to the publication, Tony Sophoclides of UKHospitality shed light on the issue. "It’s really a very disconcerting trend to be watching, not least because of course it impacts upon hard-working staff at restaurants, who do their best to provide good service, good food, and good experiences," he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 hours ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
1 day ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
1 day ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
1 day ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
2 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
4 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
4 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
4 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
5 days ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
5 days ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
5 days ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
6 days ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
6 days ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
6 days ago