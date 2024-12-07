Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash

The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.

Every restaurant owner needs to be ready to deal with unforeseen circumstances as well as bizarre practices such as dine and dash, which involves customers simply fleeing the premises without paying their bills. Apollo Apollinaire, the owner of an African and Caribbean restaurant called Kilimandjaro was taken aback when he faced a similar situation but moved on. However, it was only a matter of days before the group contacted the owner via a letter. "I didn’t think people still did that. I thought those people had disappeared from the planet," Apollo told Gazette Live.

money enclosed in the envelope along with an apology letter (Image Source: Facebook | Kilimandjaro Middlesbrough)

The incident happened during rush hour on a Friday night at the popular restaurant on Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, the staff at the restaurant failed to keep track of the group of three young men, who left the restaurant in search of an ATM as the restaurant did not accept cards. They soon realized that the group had not returned and thought that they had lost the money. "Usually people don’t walk out as a whole group for a cash machine," Apollo told Gazette Live. "I just told my staff to next time make sure one of them stays or they leave some belongings until they come back."

Busy Evening Shift at a Restaurant with multiple order tickets | (Image Source: Getty Images | Михаил Руденко)

Almost five days later, the owner of the restaurant received a letter which contained an apology as well as £40 in cash. The letter read, "On our search [for a cash machine] it was apparent that the last train to our hometown was shortly about to depart. This diverted our attention away from finding an ATM and led to us running down to the train station and just making our train." The men then talked about how they realized the mistake when it was too late. "It is with our deepest regret that not being from Middlesbrough we are not able to come into Kilimandjaro in person to apologize. Additionally, we will be giving a positive five-star review of your establishment on Trip Advisor," the men added in the letter.

Pleasantly surprised by the act of kindness, Apollo wished the letter was signed by Tom, Alex, and Harry, and had their address or contact number. "The saddest part is they haven’t put their address or contact number on. We can tell it was a genuine mistake. It was just amazing," Apollo said. Apollo later shared pictures on the restaurant's official Facebook page, where many people voiced their opinions in the comments section.

"Just read about this story in the news. And come come and see!! I love it!" Jarid Grier wrote. "I believe that there are still honest and kind people in this world," Helmi Sentani added. "I'm glad they did it, but it's hard not to think that this is mainly from Tom, and Alex and Harry don't have a clue he did it? Lol still great to see though," Andi Grainger remarked. "There are some good people after all may God bless them," another user Rahel Perky Mebrahtu wrote.

Dine-and-dash incidents can have a substantial impact on restaurants, their staff, and owners. According to a report by Edinburgh News, crime is on the rise in the UK which has not only impacted the business but also the service and staff morale. Speaking to the publication, Tony Sophoclides of UKHospitality shed light on the issue. "It’s really a very disconcerting trend to be watching, not least because of course it impacts upon hard-working staff at restaurants, who do their best to provide good service, good food, and good experiences," he said.