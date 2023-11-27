As Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Faces Prison On Conspiracy Charges, All You Need To Know About The Case

Earlier this year, rapper Prakazrel Michel aka Pras, one of the founding members of the hip-hop group the “Fugees”, was found guilty of conspiring with a Malaysian businessman believed to be a fugitive of the Malaysian 1MDB scam. Michel faces up to 20 years in prison.

Pras during Wyclef Jean's Yele Haiti Fundraiser | Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

Michel is now appealing for a new trial after alleging that his former lawyer who represented him in the initial hearing, failed to defend his case and he even used artificial intelligence software to craft a frivolous and ineffective closing argument, which led to his conviction.

Here’s all you need to know about the case and the trial.

A construction worker stands near the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard | Getty Images | Photo by Mohd Samsul Mohd Said

The Malaysian government established an investment fund called 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in 2009 to promote economic development in the country. However, over the years, billions of dollars were allegedly siphoned off from the fund by high-level officials and their associates for personal gain. The scandal involving fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and bribery, came to light in 2015 when the international media outlets revealed suspicious financial transactions linked to the fund, per WION News. It triggered a series of investigations into the Malaysian government, and it impacted several other countries.

Jho Low speaks onstage during The New York Times Health For Tomorrow Conference | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Malaysian businessman Jho Low was allegedly a globe-trotting financier famous for his lavish lifestyle and high spending which allowed him to befriend dozens of A-list entertainers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Pras Michel among others. However, by 2016, US investigators suspected that Low could be the mastermind of the embezzlement of billions of dollars in the 1MDB scandal. Low allegedly blew millions of dollars gained from the scam on expensive artwork, real estate assets, and lavish gifts for celebrity friends.

Pras Michel visits SiriusXM Studios | getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Pras Michel was arrested and charged over his deep connections with the international fugitive Jho Low. According to the prosecutors, Michel received over $100 million from Low and he was an unlikely agent of the flamboyant businessman, CNN reported. Low allegedly paid the rapper to wield influence on the government and in Hollywood as well. According to the Daily Mail UK, the money was also used to influence US politics and for lobbying on behalf of the Chinese government.

Pras Michel arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 | Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Michel was found guilty in April of 10 counts, which included charges of conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign government agent. The Grammy-winning artist faced multiple counts over the failed conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to US officials, NY Times reported. Low allegedly paid the rapper to escape arrest as he knew that Michel was a major donor in Barack Obama’s election campaign. He also tried to gain access to former president Donald Trump.

Representative image of a photo illustration of the OpenAI "ChatGPT" | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Michel is seeking a new trial claiming that his former representation was incompetent. He alleged that his former counsel David Kenner used an experimental AI text-generating program to create his closing argument. His current legal team has filed a motion for a new trial and alleged that Kenner botched his defense which led to Michel's conviction. The motion also blames faulty AI for making basic errors in Michel’s defense, including misattributing lyrics of Michel’s solo songs to his rap group Fugees, per AP News.

