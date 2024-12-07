ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in

The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the seller and Steve Aoki on Pawn Stars and the Funko Pop doll signed by him (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the seller and Steve Aoki on Pawn Stars and the Funko Pop doll signed by him (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Several guests on shows such as "Paws Stars" and "Antiques Roadshow" turn up on set with items that they claim once belonged to famous personalities. In many cases when experts dig deeper, the memorabilia turns out to be fake, which is why careful scrutiny is required. When a guest demanded $2,000 for a Funko Pop doll of the American DJ and producer, Steve Aoki, as well as trading cards that supposedly belonged to him, the host of "Pawn Stars," Austin "Chumlee" Russell was stunned. The woman named Amber claimed that the price that she demanded for the items was justified as they were autographed by Aoki himself. But Russell wanted to be sure before striking any deal and even got the DJ to make an appearance on the show to verify the goods.

Screenshot showing the Steve Aoki Funko Pop and Topps Trading Cards (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the Steve Aoki Funko Pop doll and Topps Trading Cards (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Looking for the Real Deal

Amber explained that she is a big fan of Aoki and she got the Funko Pop doll and the Topps cards signed by him to be kept as a prized possession. However, her demand seemed absurd as the collector’s item was available for $20 online, and the cards were being sold for about $50.

 

However, Russell admitted that Aoki's autograph did add a lot of value to the items, only if it was real. The host said that the world-renowned DJ has a unique signature but people can stll copy it.

Screenshot showing Steve Aoki's signature (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Steve Aoki's signature (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He asked Amber if she could come to a different location about two hours later to get the signature authenticated by someone. Amber agreed and the two met again for the items to be authenticated. Russell then called in none other than Steve Aoki to come and have a look at his signature. Aoki explained that he likes to be known as a creator which is why he partnered with Topps to create a unique line of trading cards.

Screenshot showing Steve Aoki on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Steve Aoki on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He shared that he is a card collector himself and he worked on the art for each of the trading cards. The Funko Pop doll was also a limited edition item and the second product produced in collaboration. Coming to the autograph, Aoki says that he always leaves a mark at the starting point of his signature, which serves as an authenticator. Taking a closer look at the golden autograph, Aoki says that's a good-looking signature and it was indeed his authentic autograph.  

Screenshot showing Steve Aoki taking a look at his autograph (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Steve Aoki taking a look at his autograph (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once Aoki left, Amber and Russel got down to work out the price. The final agreement was that even with the original signatures, the Funko Pop and the trading cards were worth about $800 at most. Amber accepted the deal without negotiating further.

An Added Lesson in Caking

Although the authentication was done in a swift fashion, Russell wasn't keen on missing a chance to learn the art of caking from Aoki himself. Aoki is known across the world for his "caking" skills. He famously throws cakes at his fans from onstage during his concerts. He has gone viral for his aim and the accuracy of his throws.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cakeface By Steve Aoki (@cakefaceseries)

 

In an interview with UKF, Aoki explained that the tradition started when he was promoting a song "Turn Up The Volume" by a Dim Mak artist called Autoerotique. The trend soon caught on and people soon demanded to be caked at every concert.

 

Russell asked the star DJ to show how he cakes people using a pillow. Aoki then goes on to demonstrate how he picks up the cakes and throws them at people's faces. The DJ demonstrated a full breakdown of how he does it explaining all the techniques behind the art.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest tries to sell Steve Aoki-signed item for $2,000 — then the DJ quietly walked in
The host wanted to be sure about the signature that added a lot of value to the doll and the cards.
2 hours ago
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
NEWS
Three men leave a restaurant without paying the bill. Then, the owner got a mysterious letter and cash
The incident took place on a busy Friday night and the staff failed to keep track of the group.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Nissan car on the show. Then, she realized one major issue.
Some users also told her to just sell the car back and take cash for it instead of just paying taxes.
1 day ago
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
NEWS
Guy holds onto a mystery rock for years thinking it was gold — only to realize it's far more precious
The man was initially convinced that there was a gold nugget inside the rock but he just couldn't crack it.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion
The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
1 day ago
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
NEWS
TV icon Pat Sajak gave his final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants a huge reward: "It’s not my money"
Sajak acknowledged that his farewell was robbing the players of time and winning opportunities.
1 day ago
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
2 days ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
4 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
4 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
4 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
5 days ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
5 days ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
5 days ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
5 days ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
6 days ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
6 days ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
6 days ago