'Family Feud' fans think Steve Harvey crossed the line with a shady feet question to Meghan Thee Stallion

The question may not have been suggestive but fans read between the lines and interpreted it their way.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion on Celebrity Family Feud (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey and Megan Thee Stallion on Celebrity Family Feud (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Apart from larger-than-life stars, the American music industry is also notorious for incidents such as Sean 'Diddy' Combs firing a shot in a nightclub as well as the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur. Megan Thee Stallion is another famous rapper who survived a shootout when Tony Lanez shot her in the foot back in 2020 after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house. Although it took her a long time to leave that traumatic memory behind, fans felt that a question that "Family Feud" host Steve Harvey asked her could remind her of those horrific moments.

 

On the show, the host Steve Harvey said, "Name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet." Megan buzzed in and answered, "Massage," and "rubbed 'em" was the No. 1 answer. While the question could indeed be an innocent one, it still didn't sit well with the viewers. In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram post about it, one user @sincerlycharisse wrote, "This was so tacky of them but glad she was gracious… She will continue to be blessed."

 

Many others talked about how gracefully she handled the question. "I love how Megan doesn't let bu*****t get to her," @therealsgreen added. In another post on X, a user named @Moosey wrote, "Na Steve Harvey put that question in for a freaky reason."

Megan Thee Stallion was left traumatized after the horrific incident, and so it's understandable why the fans were taken aback that she faced a question about legs. In one of the victim impact statements, she had written how she would never be the same after being shot in the foot. She recalled during the trial that Lanez shot her after an argument while leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's home in 2020. "Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same," she added in her statement. The shooting took place when the pair left Jenner's home with a bodyguard as well as Stallion's friend and assistant Kelsey Harris in an SUV in the early hours of July 12, 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

 

Meghan Thee Stallion didn't let the incident stop her from building a stellar career and makes most of her money through streaming. Back in 2019, Megan's hit  "Hot Girl Summer" became pretty much everybody’s favorite and it took her career to a whole new level. To date, Megan has more than 33.4 million monthly Spotify listeners. On top of that "WAP" also garnered more than 1 billion streams in total. Additionally, Megan also bagged a ton of major brand partnerships, including Popeye’s, Coach, Nike, Revlon, Calvin Klein, and Cheetos, in addition to her own line of merchandise.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

 

As of 2024, Meghan Thee Stallion's net worth was a staggering $30 million. As for Tony Lanez, he was found guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan. He was also convicted for having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence. Lanez was sentenced in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The maximum sentence for the crimes that he was convicted of is 22 years and eight months in prison.

