Woman Receives $25 Wendy’s Gift Card, Finds It Empty at Checkout | 'There's nothing on the card'

Getting a Wendy's gift card has become a natural phenomenon as people do it to express their appreciation and love. Recently, a TikToker (@teachwithmx.ram) posted a video that attracted 24.2K likes but her caption, "I still love @Wendy’s because they truly are the best" won the Internet. She started her video by adorably saying, "I got played by Wendy's". She then narrated the whole incident of how Wendy's sent all her students a frosty key tag for Valentine’s Day and sent one for her, too, with a $25 gift card. She was super-excited and thrilled to see the gift card and planned to use it. The next day she stayed up late due to work and thought of getting dinner at the outlet. She ordered a burger meal combo but then the wait time made her anxious about "Is there something wrong with the gift card?".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@teachwithmx.ram

She went to Wendy's just to have bacon as they serve the best one according to her. She handed her gift card to the cashier and after taking some time the window opened and the girl said, "There's nothing on the card, where did you get it?". So, then the manager on duty came to check what was wrong and why was the machine not accepting it. He then later opens the window and passes a receipt to her saying, "You got zero dollars on this gift card". She then paid for her meal and even forgot to get frosty. The TikToker later ended the video by saying, "But Wendy's I feel like I got played. I was so embarrassed. I didn't want them to think like I was trying to take advantage of like try to give them a fake heart".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@teachwithmx.ram

@nanawuvsherbabies14 commented, "Wendy’s is my fav! Or was? Depends if they make it right because that’s not right". @Sarah Aouidat commented, "I am a manager at Wendy’s and I am sorry that happened". @PensGirl286 commented, "Happened with my work, too. Someone in corporate didn't activate the gift cards during Christmas and mailed them to customers". @Jessiemoon88 commented, "I saw a guy get millions of views, and all they sent him was a stack of $10 gift cards. Lol! I was baffled.

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@teachwithmx.ram

@BREN commented, "That’s happened to me with Raising Canes so I had to pay for my meal that I wouldn’t have ever gone to get!! Apparently it was a points loader". @Ana M. commented, "That happened to me with Subway. And that card was given to my daughter by her school, too". @A N G E L commented, "I work at Dunkin and recently had someone with a receipt and the activation code for a card but it said inactive. And the lady was super chill cause she got it from a student". @Cvaz17 commented, "I always check my gift cards before I use them no matter what".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@teachwithmx.ram

Comments on her video were so sweet, and the majority of the viewers asked Wendy's to give her an actual $25 gift card for her kindness. Many others shared their own experiences on how they got these gift cards which never actually work.

