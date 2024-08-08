Radio host asks prize winner what he would do with $130,000. His tragic answer left her in tears

The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".

While lottery winners often buy mansions, luxury cars and live the life of the rich, one lucky draw winner from the UK proved to be different. A retired old man named John Elkington participated in a draw called 'cash register' and won £105,000 (~$133,000) last year, as per YouTango. When Hits Radio UK host Hattie Pearson informed him about the win and asked him what he would do with the money, Elkington left her in tears with his answer. The moment was shared by Hits Radio UK (@hitsradiouk) on TikTok and it quickly went viral.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | Hits Radio UK

'Cash Register' is a promotion run by several prominent radio stations in the UK. Participants enter the competition for free or a minimal fee and radio stations give away prizes every week, as per the official website. When Elkington won, cash prizes were given away daily.

In an episode in May last year, Pearson was given the responsibility to inform the winner. Before telling the retired man about the win, she asked Elkington what he would do with the money if he won.

The man immediately said that he was going to buy a gravestone for his wife, Anita, who passed away six years ago.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | Hits Radio UK

Pearson then asked him, "Have you not had the opportunity to buy a gravestone in that time?" Elkington replied that being a pensioner, it had been difficult to save up.

The heartwarming answer brought tears to Pearson's eyes. The host collected herself and asked him the last time Elkington went to see his wife. The man replied that he saw her every week and he was going to visit her again on Saturday.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | Hits Radio UK

Pearson finally broke the news to him saying that on his next visit, he would have some good news to share with his late wife as he had just won £105,000. His wife would have the gravestone she deserves, the host remarked.

"I need five minutes before going anywhere. My legs are shaking!", Elkington replied. The retired man shared that he had never ever won anything apart from the "love of a lovely lady".

Pearson told the man that he has made her emotional. Elkington got emotional too. "You don't know what it means," he said.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | Hits Radio UK

Viewers were equally emotional by the sweet man's response. "Heartbreaking, you made me emotional as well. Glad the money goes to a good cause," wrote one user, @clare0994.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @swiftiesaustralia

Meanwhile, several others pointed to the cost of living crisis in the U.K. that prevented the man for so long from buying a gravestone for his wife. "This is not a wholesome story. It’s tragic that a man who’s worked his entire life can’t even afford a gravestone for his deceased wife. Broken system," commented user, @andyhamphotography.

For more such videos, celebrity interviews, and entertaining content, follow Hits Radio UK (@hitsradiouk) on TikTok.