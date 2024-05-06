YouTuber Demands Replacement Cybertruck Over 'Lemon' Issues

According to Lamar MK, the Cybertruck has been in for repairs three times already and is currently still undergoing maintenance.

Popular EV YouTuber Lamar MK is demanding a replacement Cybertruck after encountering persistent issues with his vehicle, which he refers to as a "lemon." Lamar MK claims that state law supports his demand for a replacement. In a frustrated social media post on Elon Musk's platform, X (formerly Twitter), Lamar MK expressed his dissatisfaction, revealing that within nearly two months of owning the Cybertruck, he has only been able to use it for about two weeks due to recurring maintenance problems.

Let’s take a moment to reassess the situation.



I took delivery of my Cybertruck nearly two months ago, yet I've only been able to drive it for about two weeks. It's been in service three times since then, and it’s still in service. Every time I drive the current one, something… https://t.co/Rb035Salcv pic.twitter.com/7qqsLDdX5r — Lamar MK (@LamarMK) May 2, 2024

According to Lamar MK, the Cybertruck has been in for repairs three times already and is currently still undergoing maintenance. The YouTuber described the situation, stating, "My truck wasn’t just plagued by one issue; it has had all the major issues." The North Carolina-based YouTuber has repeatedly turned to social media to express frustration about the "lemon" Cybertruck he received, detailing its numerous malfunctions. In a video at the end of April, MK lamented that his Cybertruck "dream" was turning into a "nightmare" due to a range of issues reported by others, including steering difficulties, strange error messages on the internal screens, and failure to charge.

Pexels | Photo by Pixabay

In both the video and a prior post on X (formerly Twitter), MK admitted that despite spending $100,000 on the vehicle, he has been unable to enjoy it. He appealed directly to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, urging him to provide a replacement. "Just give me a new truck, Elon Musk," the vlogger pleaded. Now, however, MK has decided to take action. In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the North Carolina-based Tesla enthusiast highlighted the state's "Lemon Law," which entitles him to repair, reimbursement, or replacement for his problematic Cybertruck. Given that his vehicle has already undergone multiple repairs and in the hope that a replacement will be of better quality, MK is opting for the latter option.

Hey @elonmusk, @wmorrill3, @cybertruck, @Tesla, @TeslaCharging, @tesla_na, @troyrjones, I need a new Cybertruck! I have to admit it now, this is a lemon. On my first road trip in the Cybertruck, it’s no longer charging! I paid $100K for this truck, and I can’t enjoy it. I’ve had… pic.twitter.com/XyHIKiNW3H — Lamar MK (@LamarMK) April 27, 2024

According to the vlogger, his Cybertruck bears a vehicle identification number (VIN) indicating it was among the initial few thousand produced. MK expressed optimism that a newer model from the production line may have addressed the persistent issues he faced. "I respectfully request an expedited replacement Cybertruck to be delivered to the Raleigh service center as soon as possible," MK stated. "My patience can only go so far."

A Tesla Cybertruck Odyssey is displayed as the tour starts at Mall of Berlin | Getty Images | Photo by Tristar Media

In a similar incident, private jet pilot and YouTuber Thomas Remo experienced a major setback with his newly acquired, top-of-the-line Cybertruck, which broke down less than a mile into its inaugural journey. In a recently posted video, Remo captures the moment of excitement as he picks up his $100,000 electric pickup from the dealership. However, within mere minutes of hitting the road, the entire screen inside the vehicle begins flashing red, accompanied by a notice instructing him to "PULL OVER SAFELY." Adding to the chaotic scene, a loud warning sound intensifies the situation.

Tesla's reputation for delivering vehicles with issues has long been a concern among fans, and the Cybertruck, as the pioneering vehicle in its category, appears to be no exception to these problems. "We literally broke it right out of the gate," Remo exclaimed, laughing in disbelief. "Oh my god, freaking Elon, man. How's it already broken?". The Cybertruck displayed a "critical steering issue" message on the screen. Returning the vehicle to the dealership seemed to resolve the problem temporarily, but the issue resurfaced as soon as Remo attempted to accelerate. When the persistent beeping resumed, Remo's frustration was evident.