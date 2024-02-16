Why This 72-Year-Old Woman’s Life Insurance Policy Was Terminated Despite Regular Payments Since 1987

A 72-year-old woman recently shared her feelings of being "upset" and "broken" on TikTok following an alert regarding her insurance. After regularly contributing to her life insurance policy for 36 years, she received notification that it would soon expire, leaving her with no payout whatsoever. This incident, recounted by a TikTok user named Tanya, who provides insurance guidance on the platform, highlights the devastating impact such situations can have on individuals who rely on their policies for financial security.

Tanya shared the story about an older woman who got a confusing letter about the UL insurance she had had since 1987. Even though she had been paying premiums for years, the letter said her policy would end in 2025. The woman turned to Tanya for help, hoping to save her policy. Unfortunately, Tanya had to tell her there wasn't much she could do, except cash it out early for only $70. This story shows how tricky UL insurance can be if you don't understand it well.

UL insurance is a type of life insurance that lasts your whole life and has two parts: a death benefit and cash value. You can pay the same amount every month (fixed) or change it (adjustable). The money you pay goes towards covering the cost of insurance and growing the cash value over time. If you don't keep up with payments, the cash value can shrink, putting the policy at risk of ending.

The 72-year-old woman's problem came from paying the same amount since 1987 without adding more money to her cash value. So, her policy's cash value got smaller, and there wasn't enough to cover the insurance costs, leading to the policy being about to end. Her cash surrender amount of only $70, which went towards insurance costs, was a hard blow for her.

People have starting to question UL insurance, with some calling it a "quack scheme." Tanya says problems like the one the elderly woman faced happen frequently and many people watching Tanya's video agreed.

People shared stories of getting small payouts when their policies ended. Critics blame insurance companies and agents for not explaining UL policies well and they wonder if it's even legal or fair.

UL insurance isn't just getting criticized on TikTok; experts in personal finance are also speaking out against it. Some say that indexed UL insurance is like a scam when people try to use it as an investment. They argue that it doesn't follow the principles of smart, low-cost investing.

In light of these concerns, Tanya suggests exploring alternatives such as whole life insurance or term life insurance. Whole life insurance offers predictability but lacks flexibility and tends to be more expensive. Term life insurance, while cheaper, provides coverage for a specific period with no cash value component.

Despite these alternatives, life insurance remains a contentious topic. Some advocate for traditional savings or investment vehicles over life insurance, citing management fees and subpar returns as reasons to avoid it. The debate underscores the complexity and divisiveness surrounding life insurance as a financial product.

