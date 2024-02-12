Japan Is Launching 6-Month Digital Nomad Visa; Check Details

The trend of digital nomadic life is growing by the day. Around 35 million people identified as digital nomads in the year 2021, which was a 220% increase from 2020, when only 10.9 million identified as digital nomads. The rise of technology and the ease of working from anywhere at any time has proven to be instrumental in the growth of the digital nomad movement.

"What we’re seeing here is there is a much, much higher propensity of Gen Z to be digital nomads than any other group of people at the front end of the funnel of people coming into the workforce," says Miles Everson, CEO of MBO Partners, via Forbes. This trend has also positively affected job satisfaction as 80% of digital nomads say they are highly satisfied with their work, versus 59% of people who aren't.

Also Read: How a Staggering Rise in Urinary Catheter Bills Led Investigators To Alleged $2 Billion Medicare Scam

Tokyo, Japan | Getty Images | Aleksandar Pasaric

Japan is now looking at this movement with hopes of promoting immigration to cope with challenges like labor shortages and more. Japan also has a labor force that is not very flexible and the country is hoping to increase casual and flexible labor force. The country is planning to start offering a six-month digital nomad visa at the end of March 2024, as per The Japan Times. The Immigration Services Agency says that if you want to take advantage of the visa, digital nomads must make an annual income of at least ¥10 million or $67,556.80, as per CNBC.

This visa will be offered to visitors from 49 countries as well as territories including Australia, Singapore, and the US. According to the country, spouses and children will be allowed to stay in Japan. Japan also requires all digital nomads to have private health insurance.

Also Read: Teenagers Burdened by Financial Responsibilities of Households as Cost-of-Living Crisis Gets Worse

It's also important to note that Japan will not provide residency cards to those holding a digital nomad visa and visas cannot be renewed instantly. Visa holders can also apply again but only six months after leaving the country.

Americans are permitted to stay in Japan visa-free for up to 90 days, per the U.S. Department of State. To be able to do that, you have to have a valid passport and also an airline ticket out of the country at the end of the 90-day stay. It's important to note that those living in Japan as digital nomads will not be provided with a residence card or residence certificate. This means digital nomads will be deprived of certain benefits that come with the card.

Also Read: Architect's Side Hustle: Woman Turns Passion into $400K Enterprise

The country also announced that they are all set to launch a digital nomad visa and increase the tourism rate in the country which has dropped a lot since the pandemic. Tourism is resuscitating, and the country reported 25 million tourists in 2023, which was the largest number since 2019. The capital city of Tokyo is one of the fastest-growing remote work hubs. The city of Tokyo saw a 67% increase in digital nomads from 2018 to 2022.

Starting March 2024, #Japan will issue six-month digital nomad visas to citizens from 49 countries and territories; details inside.https://t.co/xBGXNVOc9Z — Travel+Leisure India (@TNLIndia) February 5, 2024

Apart from Japan, other destinations offer the chance to live a life as a digital nomad. Some of the countries include Turkey, Bali, and Argentina. At present, more than 50 countries worldwide issue digital nomad visas. However, it's important to check the rules and conditions for each country as they may vary.

Japan is taking steps to attract a larger number of internationals to the country in hopes of filling the labor shortages in the country, especially in the transport industry. Authorities in Japan said that the country wants to start international working permits for skilled laborers which may promote migration to a certain extent.

More from MARKETREALIST

Why This DoorDash Driver Chose to Accept a No-Tip Order; ‘Everyone Deserves a Full Stomach'

What Is Disposable Income And How To Calculate It?