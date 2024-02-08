'Perfect' Singer Ed Sheeran’s Brooklyn Condo Is Renting for a Cool $38,000 a Month

Ed Sheeran, one of the leading names in the music industry, probably picked up a spot someplace else as the condo he was renting for a whopping $36,000 per month is back in the market, now at $38,000 a month. The "Perfect" singer rented the $36,000 per month triplex at Pierhouse, an uber luxury condominium building located at the edge of Brooklyn Bridge Park. As per The Real Deal, the four-bedroom condo is Brooklyn's second-highest rental and is also the borough's most expensive rental of 2023. The condo boasts a 3,200-square-foot living area and is fully furnished.

The condo also featured large picture windows that let plenty of natural light in and boasts a great view of the East River as well as the Brooklyn Bridge, and lower Manhattan’s skyline. The property also includes multiple outdoor spaces like the 1,500-square-foot terrace on the top floor that also features a lounging area and an outdoor kitchen.

"I think it ticks a lot of boxes for what you want today in a New York penthouse triplex. Security. Space. Five-star amenities. Dramatic 16-foot ceilings and soaring Manhattan skyline views. A private rooftop terrace even," Sarah Williams, founder and CEO of SOCIETE Real Estate, told The Post about the dwelling.

"People want a turnkey product, and they’re willing to pay a premium," Williams added.

Pierhouse is also home to celebrities like Amy Schumer, Matt Damon, Kendrick Lamar, and more. Lamar reportedly paid $8.6 million for a penthouse in the building last year. The building is also attached to a hotel. The residents get full access to the hotel's amenities including a luxury spa, cocktail lounge, eateries as well as a rooftop pool that features great views of the river. This particular unit is made with only exceptional materials as per the listing and includes Calacatta Tucci marble slab counters as well as custom walnut cabinetry.

Ed Sheeran owns close to 22 different properties in different countries including the UK and the US. According to Velve Tropes, Ed Sheeran owns a mansion in London which he bought for $26.2 million. The mansion is located in the area of Notting Hill and boasts 8 bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a theater. He also owns two neighboring houses in the same neighborhood. He and Chery also own two properties in Covent Graden and three apartments in Whitechapel.

In 2023, the British singer was spending a lot of time in the States due to a copyright lawsuit that claimed the singer lifted a portion from Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” for his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud." He eventually won the lawsuit and is currently in Asia for his "+ - = ÷ x" Tour. The four-time Grammy winner is back in the continent after almost 5 years and is all set to rock countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia, and with guests like Calum Scott, famed for Dancing on My Own in his concerts. People looking to book tickets can check them on BookMyShow.

