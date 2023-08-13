Kendrick Lamar was recently in the news for receiving two nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper, Kendrick Lamar has managed to keep the genre relevant in the last decade and he even won the Grammy for best rap this year after a very successful 2022. He became the first rapper to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music on April 16, 2018, for his 2017 album, DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar receives two nominations in MTV Video Music Awards



'N95' - Best Hip-Hop 🏆



'The Heart Part 5' - Video For Good🏆 pic.twitter.com/B2fzVnQwmd — Hiiipower - TDE News (@hiiipowers) July 26, 2022

With all the critical acclaim and fan appreciation, it comes as no surprise that Kendrick Lamar is one of the hip-hop legends now and he has a good amount of fortune and accolades under his belt. Here's a look at his net worth, brand endorsements, and more.

Kendrick Lamar has an estimated net worth of $75 million but according to Marca, he has earned more than $180 million throughout his entire career. Since the start of his music career, he has appeared on dozens of singles in which he collaborated with many popular artists such as Big Sean, Robin, Thicke, Drake, Birdman, and J.Cole. So, what made his net worth decline from $180 million to $75 million? Well, he thoroughly mismanaged his money and made some bad financial decisions among which were poor investment choices. He reportedly even hired a money manager, after he failed to control his finances.

Born on June 17, 1987, Lamar grew up in a city famous for rapping—Compton, California. The straight-A student had good grades to get into any good American university but chose to pursue music and released his first-ever mixtape in 2003. The mixtape helped him sign with Top Dawg Entertainment and he agreed to do three albums for $10 million. He later went on to release music under his own music label. The artist was nominated 14 times in the year 2014 and his album was nominated in seven different categories.

Believe it or not, Lamar is on the rise even if his net worth isn't. He is still making millions of dollars a year with his endorsements with companies like American Express, Calvin Klein, Beats by Dre, and Nike. He also has a brand deal with Disney and Reebok and created the "Black Panther" soundtrack with Disney. The artist also gets around $3 for every thousand monthly users from Spotify. He is currently earning more than $100,000 a month from the music platform.

Apart from the album earnings, he also makes quite a lot from touring. He launched his first tour in 2013 which was called the Good Kid, M.A.A.D City World Tour which passed the $1 million sales mark for 23 headlining shows, per Billboard. The next tour that he did was called The Damn Tour in 2017 which sold over 400,000 tickets and grossed over $41 million. In 2018, he went on a tour that featured Jay Rock, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Sir, and Lance Skiiiwalker. Apart from the direct revenue he also made loads of amount from all the merch that they sold during the tour.

Lamar usually stays off social media but still has 12.1 million Twitter followers and 12.8 million Instagram followers.

After securing a position in the music industry, Lamar bought his first home in the Los Angeles suburb of Eastvale for $500k in 2014 but never lived in this house. The house built in 2006 sits on a 7,841 square-foot area and boasts of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a swimming pool. In 2021, he listed this property for a whopping $800,000. He moved his family to the next home which stood on a 5,400 square-feet area in Calabasas. The house is worth $2.65 million and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Apart from this Lamar also has a place in Manhattan Beach, which he bought for $9.7 million, the place is absolutely stunning and features 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

