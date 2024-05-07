Woman Freaks Out At Walmart As Baby Formula Price Jumps $100 in Just One Week

Some viewers in the comments claimed that there may be a shortage of baby formula.

While inflation is cooling off, the effect is yet to be felt by consumers. Prices haven’t dropped, and in certain categories, they have even gone up. This was seen in a viral case where a TikTok creator claimed that prices of baby formula at their local Walmart went up by a whopping $100. The creator, DJ Lost One (@djlostone), shared his story where he saw a woman freak out over the price increase that allegedly happened over just a week.

In the video which now has over 5.8 million views, the creator shares the story of a woman who was ahead of him in the checkout queue of Walmart. The creator says he heard the biggest “freak out” from the woman who went $100 over the budget. “How can I be $100 over budget? It’s the same baby formula that I’ve been buying,” the creator recounts the woman as saying.

He then goes on to explain that the cashier also had the same face of “bewilderment.” The creator says the cashier assured the woman that it must be a mistake as she had sold the same formula to another woman last week at a much lower price.

The creator then says that the cashier did some investigating of her own and called the floor manager, the inventory manager, and even the GM who happened to be at the store. He then says that all of the staff checked the product codes and found out that the price had indeed gone up by $100 in just a week.

The creator then said that the GM worked something on the computer and reduced the price for the woman. However, after the creator was done with his checkout, the GM came back from the office and told the cashier that all baby formula prices had gone up over the last week. They had the look on their face like “What the h*** is going on?” the creator said at the end of the video.

The comments section indicated that the observation was indeed true. Several users expressed that the prices of baby formula had gone up and some even claimed that there was a shortage of baby formula. “Not only does Canada have a baby formula shortage, but it has more than doubled in price since my baby was born. I went to the news to talk about it,” one user, (@aliciawillar) wrote.

Several viewers also said they had also witnessed similar incidents. Some users said that they even helped out people to buy baby formula. Another viewer (@riverjordansye) wrote, “This happened at Kroger last week, the woman started sobbing. Myself and another customer bought the formula for her, it was the only thing she was buying.”

Several other users also pointed out how far inflation has gone over the years. “My son was born in 2005 &formula was like $6 a can! I couldn’t even imagine having kids right now!” one user (@this_is_meches) wrote.

This was also evident in a 2023 study conducted by LendingTree, which found the total cost of raising a child over 18 years is $237,482. Shockingly, this excludes college fees and only takes costs like rent, food, clothing, childcare, transportation, health, etc into account. Thus, the observation made by the creator only adds to the concern.

For more such stories and entertaining content, follow DJ Lost One (@djlostone) on TikTok.