'Wheel of Fortune' player loses car and gives Pat Sajak an angry look that viewers noticed instantly

Even the fans agreed that the answer to the puzzle was just too random for someone to guess.

For most of his four decades as the host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak was popular among fans as an affable character who was helpful towards contestants and also celebrated their wins. But there were times when viewers felt that his mistakes caused someone to lose out on a big prize, and on one occasion, even a contestant was unhappy with him after a loss. During the Bonus Round, a player named Tyra lost out on a new car due to a difficult puzzle, and she was visibly unhappy with the host as she shot an angry look at him.

In the episode, Tyra won the initial rounds of the show to make it all the way to the "Bonus Round" with over $14,000 in prize money. As she spun the wheel, Tyra had the chance to win a brand new Infinity Car for up to $100,000. Going into the Bonus Round, Tyra picked the popular category, "Foof & Drink," and she was faced with a two-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, the player chose. "H, M, C, and A," as her additional letters. With everything on the board, Tyra's bonus round puzzle read, "CHE_ _ TA_ _ _."

The player looked considerably stumped before the ten-second timer started ticking, as she didn't have enough letters on the board to work with. Tyra did her best to solve the puzzle, but all she could come up with was "Chef's Table," which wasn't the answer. She then ran out of time, and host Pat Sajak revealed that the answer was "CHEWY TAFFY." Tyra was disappointed at first, but soon anger took over as the puzzle seemed to be too random. She then gave Sajak an angry side-eye. However, Sajak was quick to shrug off the blame as he told the player he wasn't in charge of picking the puzzles. "What do you mean, oh?" Sajak said as the player told him she would have never solved the puzzle. The host jokingly replied that she could have solved it if she had all the letters on the board.

To add to the disappointment, the host then revealed that Tyra had just lost out on driving home a brand new Infinity Car. However, Sajak consoled the player, saying that she still had the $14,338 that she won in the lead-up to the bonus round.

While Sajak made it seem like there was nothing wrong with the puzzle, viewers at home seemed to side with the player. "In those quick moments, even though the L wasn't on the board, Chef's Table was a refined response! I'm with Tyra, Chewy Taffy probably isn't on the radar," a fan @ThePreciousfab wrote in the comments of the show's YouTube clip.

"I hate the puzzles that have a random adjective you're supposed to guess. Chewy taffy is incredibly redundant, l mean...is there any non-chewy taffy? They've done this quite a few times as well," @RedMage117 added.