ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder

Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
UPDATED 49 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: Woman says buying her dream car was "not worth it" | TikTok | theblaiseyarnold
Cover Image Source: Woman says buying her dream car was "not worth it" | TikTok | theblaiseyarnold

To buy or not to buy is the real dilemma when getting a new car, and adding to it is the car salesman whose only motto is to get you to dole out more money. Something similar happened to TikTok user Blaisey (@theblaiseyarnold), who loved her Chevy Tahoe so much that she ended up paying $1,400 a month for the car. For that price, she could have easily gotten her hands on a Tesla Model S or even the 2024 BMW M3.  As per Blaisey, she got her Tahoe, which was her dream car, for an astounding $84,000 and the highest-end Tahoe retails for $76,000 MSRP which can be brought down via negotiation.

TikTok | theblaiseyarnold
TikTok | theblaiseyarnold

Later, Blaisey bought a new car, an Audi Q7 this time, and took to the platform to tell her viewers, how she bought the car all in cash and no longer has a car payment. Blaisey, on the other hand, still had the Tahoe at this point and said that she would no longer pay the car payments, and didn't care if it got repossessed. In the video, she also talked about the GAP insurance which will cover the remaining balance between what she owes on the car and a total loss of the vehicle, she could simply let the vehicle get wrecked and just pay the insurance deductible and not have to worry about the car payment any longer.

TikTok | MaterialGlue321
TikTok | MaterialGlue321

Responding to her statement many viewers took to the video to express their disbelief in her discussion surrounding insurance fraud. To make matters worse, the Audi Q7 that she had got had more than 100K miles already on it, which also baffled some of the users with one viewer Sara writing, "Mmm I'm no car expert nor the brightest apple on the tree but 100,000 miles? You bought a used car with 100,000 miles?" while other talked about their purchases which made a lot more sense to them. "Got my 08 Cadillac Escalade with 100K miles, we traded it off at 300K was running fine still. Have a 15 Cadillac Escalade I got with 87K miles currently had 160K miles no issues," writes Samantha Rein.

Stacy Isaacs
TikTok | Stacy Isaacs

Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month. She has now paid off around $10,000 worth of actual payments towards the car's primary balance. This was made possible through compound interest which means that even after paying $50,000 she was down by just that $10,000.

@theblaiseyarnold 🙃 #tahoe #fyp #foryou #newcar ♬ original sound - B L A I S E Y 🤍

 

"So three years ago, I bought my Tahoe for a lot of money, and I love this car, there was nothing wrong with it, it was perfect, it was my dream car and I absolutely loved it, but I messed up three years ago when I bought it, so that the $84,000 is now still at a balance of about $74,000, and that blows my mind that I paid $50,000 into this and have only paid off $10,000 of the balance, " she said. "I could be using that money towards so many other things," she continued, further adding that she thinks getting the Tahoe was ultimately not worth it. 

For more such content, follow (@theblaiseyarnold), on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 1 day ago

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Customer tells Amazon delivery guy that he is being recorded. His reaction is priceless
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer tells Amazon delivery guy that he is being recorded. His reaction is priceless
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
48 minutes ago
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
50 minutes ago
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious. 
1 day ago
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
2 days ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
2 days ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
3 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
3 days ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
4 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
5 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
5 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
5 days ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
7 days ago
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
7 days ago
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
7 days ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
7 days ago
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
Dubbed as the 'Gambling Doctor', Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers in America
7 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
Sep 20, 2024
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
The vase is now among the other artifacts that were dropped off anonymously, heading back to its homeland.
Sep 20, 2024
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
Sep 19, 2024
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
Sep 19, 2024