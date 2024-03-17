Woman Refuses to Pay Anyone Except Tattoo Artist, Restaurant Staff and Hairstylist; Internet Reacts

In the past few years, a rising tipping fatigue has frustrated Americans, since outlets ask for a tip in advance even when people are willing to reward the staff anyway. This spoils the experience and is making the tipping culture in the US increasingly toxic. A TikToker @sammy.anne posted a video on tipping, amassing 1.9 million views with 305.6K likes. She was seen exasperatedly tapping the screen which read, "Me hitting the ‘no tip’ button with no shame because I’m not paying people to do the job they signed up for." She further captioned the video, "I tip at sit-down restaurants, tattoo artists, hairstylists and THAT IS IT."

With the rising living costs, customers are experiencing instances where they have been asked to give tips in self-delivery outlets. Additionally, the restaurant servers have assumed tipping to be part of the bill which is ridiculous. Before a few minutes of finishing the service, the waiters hand over a digital payment scanner mentioning exorbitant amounts of the tip, and in case you say no to them, they just walk off and some do not even complete the service. There have been cases where a customer refused to tip a pizza outlet so, the waiter deliberately burnt the slices to make them inedible.

Users related a lot to Sammy on her tipping video while some backlashed her for not giving delivery guys and servers the tips. @Maddy hilariously commented, "I ALWAYS tip at restaurants. But I’m not tipping when I had to serve my frozen yogurt myself." @jay commented, "I work at a coffee shop as a barista and my wage is $3.75...we rely on those tips." To this Sammy replied, "Work somewhere else then if you don’t like it." @a’lasia commented, "Bro I tip everyone well, but pre-tipping is starting to become a thing now, and in what world does that make sense?"

Some users shared their shocking experiences of being asked for tips on self-delivery services. @Ale commented, "Like why would I tip if I have to go to the cashier to order, pick up my food, and take the plates away after I’m done eating? I'm doing their job." @Rory Wade commented, "Like imma tip some places but not at the coffee shop that makes more than I do for the bare minimum." @Cierra commented, "People shouldn’t have to tip. It’s the companies' job to pay fair wages. Tips are for outstanding work, not because you don’t get paid enough." @abby commented, "I always tip when there are tip jars but tbh I don't understand the electronic asking because at that point it's not an option for exceptional service." @Ale Femn commented, "This!!! How I hated when they brought me something and the delivery was like 'sign here and leave tip' and since he was watching me, I felt forced to leave tip."

The question many consumers are asking is why are restaurants demanding their workers' salaries from their customers and not paying them enough in the first place.

