ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way

Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey blanking out (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey blanking out (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

A contestant relying on luck on 'The Price is Right' isn't something new, and it's only natural for them to lose when going all in doesn't work out. Such were the fortunes of a player named Corey, who lost $10,000 on the show after displaying a winning streak at the beginning of the show. He breezed past the Contestant’s Row by bidding $1,750 on a 4K LED TV, which originally cost $1,970, before losing out. But while fans were understandably shocked, some even smelled a conspiracy and claimed that the show was "rigged" to prevent participants from winning an excessive number of prizes.

 

According to TVShowsAce, the rules for the '2 For the Price of 1' round are that the contestant bids for two prizes, with one of them having three digits set as the potential price. The contestant then has to guess which two digits fit in the correct position to display the actual price of the item. After being awarded a free digit, the contestant relies on gut instinct to match the remaining digits in order to win. If they happen to choose the right numbers, they end up winning both prizes. In Corey's case, he was offered a foosball table along with $10,000, and all the gentleman had to do was guess the former's price. The numbers displayed on the top row of the giant board were '910,' while the bottom row showcased '476.' 

'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)
'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)

Corey was given his free number, which happened to be '1', and he then chose '9' from the top row. He relied on the audience for his next pick and chose '0,' before saying, "Y'all better be right." However, the numbers didn't match the price of the foosball table. According to The Express, Corey ended up losing the leisure sports table and the $10,000 cash. However, since the true cost of the foosball table was never displayed, viewers were not convinced by the result. They also questioned the $410 price tag, arguing that a luxury sporting good could never come that cheap. Corey's day took a turn for the worse when he failed to advance to the final Showcase, finishing the round with a score of just 20.

'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)
'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)

"I can't believe it's a 410 bucks foosball table," @Hung_Vo commented. "What? Only $410 for the foosball table?" @zaidarodriguez8455 asked. "I thought that the foosball table would be $910 instead of $410. Was it some kind of set-up because they just did not want to give away too many prizes?" @silvialogan9226 pointed out. "I was SHOCKED that foosball table was $410, really thought for sure Corey was gonna win that and $10k. Had so much confidence that 2 For the Price of 1 was gonna end its losing streak here," @mrhorgan noted. Many viewers were convinced the show was rigged. 

 

Despite such setbacks, "The Price is Right" continues to capture the imagination of average American citizens with its flashy prizes and opportunities to win quick cash. When it completed 10000 episodes, the show even offered $100,000 as the prize for the contestants.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders involved their newborn in business pitch — and it went as expected
The product was unique and could help millions of new mothers around the globe.
8 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way
Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.
9 hours ago
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey schools Dr. Phil on how things work on 'Family Feud': "We ain't on your show"
Harvey was clearly annoyed by the answer and refused to buy any explanation.
10 hours ago
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
11 hours ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
12 hours ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
13 hours ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
14 hours ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
1 day ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
2 days ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
2 days ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
2 days ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
3 days ago