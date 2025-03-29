'Price is Right' fans think the show is 'rigged' after contestant loses $10,000 in the most bizarre way

Viewers believe that the game show sometimes doesn't allow participants to win multiple prizes.

A contestant relying on luck on 'The Price is Right' isn't something new, and it's only natural for them to lose when going all in doesn't work out. Such were the fortunes of a player named Corey, who lost $10,000 on the show after displaying a winning streak at the beginning of the show. He breezed past the Contestant’s Row by bidding $1,750 on a 4K LED TV, which originally cost $1,970, before losing out. But while fans were understandably shocked, some even smelled a conspiracy and claimed that the show was "rigged" to prevent participants from winning an excessive number of prizes.

According to TVShowsAce, the rules for the '2 For the Price of 1' round are that the contestant bids for two prizes, with one of them having three digits set as the potential price. The contestant then has to guess which two digits fit in the correct position to display the actual price of the item. After being awarded a free digit, the contestant relies on gut instinct to match the remaining digits in order to win. If they happen to choose the right numbers, they end up winning both prizes. In Corey's case, he was offered a foosball table along with $10,000, and all the gentleman had to do was guess the former's price. The numbers displayed on the top row of the giant board were '910,' while the bottom row showcased '476.'

'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)

Corey was given his free number, which happened to be '1', and he then chose '9' from the top row. He relied on the audience for his next pick and chose '0,' before saying, "Y'all better be right." However, the numbers didn't match the price of the foosball table. According to The Express, Corey ended up losing the leisure sports table and the $10,000 cash. However, since the true cost of the foosball table was never displayed, viewers were not convinced by the result. They also questioned the $410 price tag, arguing that a luxury sporting good could never come that cheap. Corey's day took a turn for the worse when he failed to advance to the final Showcase, finishing the round with a score of just 20.

'The Price is Right' March 2025. (Image Source: YouTube| Triniswagg92Beastmode)

"I can't believe it's a 410 bucks foosball table," @Hung_Vo commented. "What? Only $410 for the foosball table?" @zaidarodriguez8455 asked. "I thought that the foosball table would be $910 instead of $410. Was it some kind of set-up because they just did not want to give away too many prizes?" @silvialogan9226 pointed out. "I was SHOCKED that foosball table was $410, really thought for sure Corey was gonna win that and $10k. Had so much confidence that 2 For the Price of 1 was gonna end its losing streak here," @mrhorgan noted. Many viewers were convinced the show was rigged.

Despite such setbacks, "The Price is Right" continues to capture the imagination of average American citizens with its flashy prizes and opportunities to win quick cash. When it completed 10000 episodes, the show even offered $100,000 as the prize for the contestants.