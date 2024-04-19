Woman Sparks Enraging Debate as She Opts for ‘No Tip’ at Sonic’s Carhop Service

Sonic's tipping culture often sparks heated debates among customers and employees. Unlike most fast-food places where you don't usually tip, Sonic has carhops that bring your food to your car. A Tiktoker (@shasteenjamae) posted a video of her tapping the tipping screen at the Sonic's driveway. Nowadays, with more people ordering and making payments online, the option and habit of tipping have evolved. The mandatory tipping option can sometimes irritate the customers while some feel like they should tip even if they wouldn't normally.

Shasteen inserted an overlay text on the video saying, "Tipping culture has gotten out of hand." The video starts with her moving out of the driveway when the tipping screen appears and she stops to do the unbelievable. When the tip screen appears, she decides not to leave any tip amount. Even though there's an option for 'no tip', she first taps that option and later manually enters $00.00 showing her exasperation against the tipping trend. Changes in the tipping culture have cultivated varied perspectives and opinions from the customers. Some think it's a nice gesture to leave a tip for the carhop workers appreciating their hard work and service. Some former Sonic workers shared their experiences of making just $2 an hour if counted without tips. Despite the heated debate, many customers still choose to tip at Sonic as a way of gratitude towards the workers' service.

@imnotchangingthis commented, "I haven’t been to Sonic in YEARS but this was not a thing the last time I went." @MamaWeeb commented, "Are you ok? Saving that tip money for anger management or therapy, I hope." @Kboom commented, "I've been tipping at Sonic since I was a teenager. Always thought it was a normal thing to do." @trav commented, "You're at Sonic. Go through the drive-through if you don't want to tip." @DylanRydz commented, "Sonic is trash now either way. Plus their service is garbage zero tips always." @SirMcpressed commented, "At a Sonic bro? They got to roller skate out to you! Or they get rid of that?"

@mackenzie rae commented, "Tipping at Sonic is very normal. They're literally on skates, just say you're cheap lmao." @innervatez commented, "People saying tip at Sonic. Bro, I'm not tipping you 3 dollars to bring my bag of food 10 feet." @Ferdinand The Dull commented, "I'll never understand why food industry workers think they deserve tips when people with much harder and more vital jobs don't get tips." @KaibaBoy commented, "I have been to Sonic for 20 years and I’ve NEVER tipped or heard of anyone tipping. It’s not DELIVERY and it’s not a service. I literally can't eat inside the store."

Tips can sometimes be a crucial part of the income as carhops do more than just take orders, hence some think it's fair to give them a tip for their extra effort. Others are not so sure about this thought as in their opinion, Sonic is just like any other fast-food restaurant delivering orders.

