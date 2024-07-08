Family decides to give it back after server adds $40 tip to their bill

What would you do if you realized that the service charge on your bill does not truly add up? This woman who went through a similar situation took to the video-sharing platform TikTok to talk about how a server charged her incorrectly. In the TikTok video with more than 65,000 views as of Tuesday, the content creator and storyteller talks about how a post-graduation dinner with her family went haywire when this server charged them incorrectly.

"There are like six signs at the entrance saying that there is a 15 gratuity for parties of four or more. There were six of us. We see [the signs], we’re like ‘all right, cool,'" she says in the video.

The content creator then talks about how they were a rowdy party as she was there in the restaurants with her nephews who were "wreaking havoc." They were pretty loud, she says. However, then she goes on to say how she noticed a discrepancy with the check after the server. When she took a closer look, she understood that the restaurant had charged her an extra $40. The server said it was "just the service charge" when she called the woman back to her table to discuss the payment. "It says 15 percent gratuity. Our check was less than $190. How was a service charge over $40? If y’all are charging a bad kid fee, just say that," @brokeassfemale vents.

The TikTok creator then talks about how she went on to check using her calculator to show the server what a 15% tip on their bill would look like. "All of a sudden, the service fee is now like $28, which is still over 15 percent," the TikToker says. She then says how they stood up for themselves and said they were not going to pay the gratuity. "I tell her straight up, ‘I’m not paying no gratuity and no service charge because y’all are playing in my face.'"

She then goes on to say how the server simply refused to deduct the service charge from the bill. "I rally up the soldiers, and we head on out the front door," she says. She then said how a busser threatened to call the police as they walked out, the family, however, did not stop.

Many took to the comment section to talk about the situation. "You still can't just walk out without payment," read the top comment while another user writes, "They really block their blessings when they start assuming the tip they 'deserve.'"

Others were surprised with the bill amount considering IHOP is known for being an affordable option for eating out. However, a majority of people said that the server charged more because they were a high-maintenance party. "This is the longest way anyone has ever said I don’t tip," one comment read to which the creator replied, "Let’s think about this. If I didn’t tip everywhere I go, why would this situation be relevant in any way?"