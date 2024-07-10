Woman regrets going to Miami restaurant with friends where bottled water cost $36

People are increasingly avoiding eating out, all thanks to the exorbitant prices in a sad economy. A woman (@skysolomon_) recently took to TikTok to tell her viewers about a night out with friends that ended up being extremely expensive. In the video, she talked about how she had headed out to grab a meal with her friends which she now regrets.

"I should have stayed home. The first red flag was the way that there were no prices on the menu. It was baffling to me," she says in the video. Her friends ordered bottled water instead of tap water without knowing the hefty price that they would have to pay later. She later finds out that the bottled water cost them $36. "It's the third week of my freshman year and these girls invited me out to this restaurant and I was like 'OMG, Okay cute,'" she said.

Image Source: TikTok | skysolomon_

She then talks about how she realized that the restaurant was going to be super expensive when she noticed that the menu did not have any prices written down. "Me growing up, I didn't grow up with money like that." She then says how when she realized that the bottled water was so expensive she wished she had drunk "her own spit" instead. She then goes on to say how she was not expecting her share of the bill to exceed $100 or $150. "I thought if I get one dish, what are the chances that it's going to be more than $100--$150?" she says.

"I knew I was out of place just by the conversations they were having. They were talking about clear water in Bora Bora and I am like actually this summer, I drive down to Ocean City, Maryland."

She then talks about how she understood that they were simply out on a regular meal when she heard them order the main course. "I am talking about fine dining at its finest," she says. She then says how she ordered a salmon, which was undoubtedly the best she had ever tasted in her life and yet, not worth the price. She then says how she was in shock when the bill came out, writing, "I am in utter shock and disbelief." The bills were a whopping "$900."

She then talks about how she then ended up paying $235 and the worst part was she later learned that her friends back home had enjoyed an evening together at iHop and spent $20 each and they ate well.

Getty Images | Photo by Robert Alexander

Then she adds how none of the girls that she went out with, "tipped good."

Needless to say, people in the comment section had a whole lot to say. "Rich people be the stingiest. It’s crazy," read the top comment while another user writes, "Tip was probably already included. At places like that they usually already add 20% in Miami."

Others complained about how expensive Miami has become, saying, "Girl, you walk outside in Miami. It is $150" writes one user to which the creator replies, "Breath air in Miami and it taxed."

For more such stories, you can follow @skysolomon_ on TikTok.