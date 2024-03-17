Neurodivergent Shopper Complains About Locked-up Items Causing Anxiety; Gets Support From Netizens

Several public spaces are making accommodations for people with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent, but turns out retail chains still have a long way to go. In a recent TikTok video that has gained attention, a Target customer, Dom (@dombeauclair), expressed frustration over the store's practice of locking up various items, prompting them to walk out and consider shifting their shopping habits to online giant Amazon. Dom's video highlighted the inconvenience and anxiety faced by shoppers, especially those who are neurodivergent, as they need assistance to access essential items like deodorant, tampons, or face cleansers, per The Sun.

Expressing their annoyance, Dom mentioned, "Every single item, necessity is locked behind shelves so you have to get an assistant, and it's f**king ridiculous." The shopper, identifying as neurodivergent, emphasized the anxiety of having to ask for assistance for personal items.

Dom elaborated on their frustration, particularly in the context of being neurodivergent, highlighting the anxiety caused by the need to ask for assistance in obtaining basic personal products. The inconvenience of having items like deodorant or tampons locked up added to their distress. The shopper condemned the measure and expressed their decision to boycott the specific Target store and potentially all Target outlets if the practice spread.

Predicting a significant loss of clientele due to this security measure, Dom asserted, "They’re going to be losing so much clientele and they’ve just lost mine." The shopper vowed never to return to the mentioned Target store and declared a similar stance if their regular branch implemented the same measure. Dom criticized the shopping experience, questioning the need to ask an assistant for every aisle, and expressed the sentiment that this was one of the worst shopping experiences ever.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, Dom responded to a user's agreement with their perspective, stating, "To Amazon, we go." This comment implies a potential shift to online shopping, with Dom acknowledging a preference for Amazon despite their dislike for the platform due to its convenience.

If they implement this in every store, people will just be forced to shop on amazon or tik tok shop. I go in person so i can grab something quickly without having to wait. Now i have to wait in every isle for someone to grab what i need or to ask to look at ingredients? Whoever made this decision and the people that approved it, have just turned away their main clientelle.

Dom's video resonated with other TikTok users who shared similar experiences and frustrations. Commenters shared instances of encountering locked-up items, including ice cream and laundry detergent, expressing reluctance to seek assistance for fear of inconveniencing store staff. The comment section became a space for TikTokers to voice their dissatisfaction with the locked items policy, reflecting a broader sentiment of discontent among shoppers. A user @Laurie Kay recommends opting for drive-up orders, aligning with the convenience many others find in this approach. @DOM, the video creator, expresses frustration with the locked plexiglass doors in Target. They emphasize the joy of walking around, reading ingredients, and comparing products – aspects that become challenging with the locked setup. @ginger mess shares a pragmatic perspective, acknowledging that companies prioritize protecting their assets over customer discomfort. @amg echoes the sentiments, highlighting the imbalance between workers unlocking items and the limited availability of open cashiers.

