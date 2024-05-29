Creator Shares Rollercoaster Ride of Receiving an Unusual Prize From the Lottery | ‘Handmade Soaps'

Chris Cork (@chriscork89) from Manchester went through a roller coaster ride when he got a branded parcel from the People's Postcode Lottery. Cork who had been participating in the lottery for eight long years thought he had finally won the mega prize. However, something much more interesting awaited Cork as he opened the envelope. The TikTok star recounted his experience in a video that amused millions of viewers.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Waldemar

In the video which has amassed over 1.9 million views, Cork says, "I am a Peoples Postcode Lottery WINNER... well I thought I was!!!" He then goes on to explain his experience saying that when the postman delivered the branded package, he was looking out for the cameras and the hosts of the lottery as the envelope was quite big, sealed, and looked like it had a big check. To his surprise, he found nobody.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @chriscork89

However, Cork was still hopeful. Showing the envelope, Cork says he thought his life had changed when he found the envelope. He then opens the envelope and undoes all the folds to finally reveal the mega prize. Reading the letter, Cork reveals that he had won a pack of “handmade soaps” and not the life-changing lottery. Showing off the bar of soap, Cork goes on to say that they don’t even smell nice. Expressing his frustration, Cork says that the grand envelope was not needed if they had to send only the bar of soap. He says he went from a check to a couple of handmade soaps. “Thanks, Postcode Lottery,” Cork said.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @chriscork89

The comment section of the video proved that People’s Postcode Lottery is known for such incidents. Several users shared how they won weird stuff from the lottery that they didn’t even need. “I won 2 pairs of socks made from recycled fishing nets,” wrote user @sarahjaneforster.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @sarahjaneforster

Meanwhile, plenty of users said their expectations were also falsely raised by the lottery through various tricks. “My mum won £1000 once and it came in a golden envelope through the letterbox,” wrote user, @gbuddy05. To this, “That’s class,” replied Cork.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @gbuddy05

Meanwhile, another user, @cockneyreject0 joked, “Amazon must’ve packed it.”

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @cockneyreject0

However, one user chose to reveal the bitter truth about the lottery and the dilemma of the participants. “The worst thing is.. we’re stuck! I’ve won about £40 in the last 8 years but will I leave… no!” wrote user @minniebus8. Even Cork seemed to agree with the viewer.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @minniebus8

While Cork and many of his viewers were left disappointed, there were some lucky winners whose lives were changed by the Postcode Lottery.

Earlier this month, a couple from Scunthorpe, England won an unexpected £90,000 (~$114,771). The winner, Peter Nicholson, told the news outlets that he immediately called his stunned wife Deborah after winning the lottery. "This is fantastic, but it doesn’t do my heart any good. I’ve got palpitations and can’t believe I’ve won,” Nicholson told The Sun. Thus, it may seem viable even for Cork to stick around a little longer to see if his luck changes.

For more entertaining content, vlogs, and more, you can follow Chris Cork (@chriscork89) on TikTok.