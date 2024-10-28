Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day

Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.

When someone hits the jackpot, they're normally expected to splurge on luxuries, buy a house, plan investments, and take some time off work if they don't quit their full-time job. But a Quebec man in his sixties diligently went to work at 4:30 am a day after winning more than $36 million in a lottery. Pierre Richer who won the Lotto Max jackpot had a rather simple but heartwarming reason to return to work. While his family planned to use the money to realize their long-standing dreams, Richer was more concerned about maintaining his daily routine.

The Best Employee in the World?

Richer won the lottery last year, over the Thanksgiving weekend. He hit the mega jackpot of the Lotto Max draw but it hardly had any impact on his emotions or daily life. The man who worked as a driver and head of shipping at a catering company, went back to work the following Monday.

“I can’t leave them alone in the dark. Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible" Richer said at the press conference, USA Today reported. The kind of dedication and honesty Richer demonstrated makes him a worker any employer would dream of hiring.

Biting Into a Fortune at a Pie Sale

Richer was picking up his family's Thanksgiving dinner fixings with his daughter, when he decided to purchase a Lotto Max ticket. He told the lottery officials that when he was shopping at the Super C grocery store, he saw that the pie crust that he needed was available for a discounted price.

Thus, with the money he saved, Pierre and his daughter bought the lottery ticket. He said that if the pie crust hadn't been on discount, they would have never bought the ticket. It was only the day after the draw that his daughter and wife decided to check the number on their Lotto Max ticket online. While none of them expected to win, Richer’s daughter screamed when she saw that the ticket had matched all seven Lotto Max numbers 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 41, bagging them the jackpot worth more than $36 million.

Lotto Max is one of the three national lotteries of Canada that is organized by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. Despite the excitement, Richer barely showed any emotion after his multi-million dollar win. He said when he was called upon by his family, he simply walked into the room, heard the news, and said "OK" before walking out and getting back to his business.

Dream Come True

With a 40-year career to be proud of, Richer does plan to take some well-deserved time for himself. However, he clarified that he had no plans to retire anytime soon. “I feel the same, Nothing has changed," Richer said at the press conference.

While the winner appears to be indifferent about becoming a multi-millionaire overnight, his prize won't be sitting in the bank for sure. While Richer said he would keep going to work every day, he has indeed devised a plan to use his winnings.

"Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation," Richer said. However, he added that he wouldn't be going with the family as he was not a vacation type person.