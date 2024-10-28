ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day

Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Representative photo of a shop owner selling lottery tickets in his store Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Scott Olson)
Representative photo of a shop owner selling lottery tickets in his store Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (Photo by Scott Olson)

When someone hits the jackpot, they're normally expected to splurge on luxuries, buy a house, plan investments, and take some time off work if they don't quit their full-time job. But a Quebec man in his sixties diligently went to work at 4:30 am a day after winning more than $36 million in a lottery. Pierre Richer who won the Lotto Max jackpot had a rather simple but heartwarming reason to return to work. While his family planned to use the money to realize their long-standing dreams, Richer was more concerned about maintaining his daily routine. 

The Best Employee in the World?

Richer won the lottery last year, over the Thanksgiving weekend. He hit the mega jackpot of the Lotto Max draw but it hardly had any impact on his emotions or daily life. The man who worked as a driver and head of shipping at a catering company, went back to work the following Monday.

 

“I can’t leave them alone in the dark. Without me there, the shipping department is not feasible" Richer said at the press conference, USA Today reported. The kind of dedication and honesty Richer demonstrated makes him a worker any employer would dream of hiring.

Biting Into a Fortune at a Pie Sale

Richer was picking up his family's Thanksgiving dinner fixings with his daughter, when he decided to purchase a Lotto Max ticket. He told the lottery officials that when he was shopping at the Super C grocery store, he saw that the pie crust that he needed was available for a discounted price.

Stock photo showing man standing at lottery booth (Image source: Pexels)
Stock photo showing man standing at lottery booth (Image source: Pexels)

Thus, with the money he saved, Pierre and his daughter bought the lottery ticket. He said that if the pie crust hadn't been on discount, they would have never bought the ticket. It was only the day after the draw that his daughter and wife decided to check the number on their Lotto Max ticket online. While none of them expected to win, Richer’s daughter screamed when she saw that the ticket had matched all seven Lotto Max numbers 04, 17, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 41, bagging them the jackpot worth more than $36 million.

Representational image of man selling lottery tickets (Image source: Pexels)
Representational image of man selling lottery tickets (Image source: Pexels)

Lotto Max is one of the three national lotteries of Canada that is organized by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. Despite the excitement, Richer barely showed any emotion after his multi-million dollar win. He said when he was called upon by his family, he simply walked into the room, heard the news, and said "OK" before walking out and getting back to his business. 

Dream Come True

With a 40-year career to be proud of, Richer does plan to take some well-deserved time for himself. However, he clarified that he had no plans to retire anytime soon. “I feel the same, Nothing has changed," Richer said at the press conference.

 

While the winner appears to be indifferent about becoming a multi-millionaire overnight, his prize won't be sitting in the bank for sure. While Richer said he would keep going to work every day, he has indeed devised a plan to use his winnings.

"Our plan is to buy a house, a new car, and that's basically it, and then they go on vacation," Richer said. However, he added that he wouldn't be going with the family as he was not a vacation type person.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner bags a $36 million jackpot — then wakes up at 4:30 am and goes to work like any other day
Although he does plan to take some me time, Richer has no intentions of retiring anytime soon even at 60.
7 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on new car with the right answer. Audi gave her one anyway
While Rubush had guessed the word within 10 seconds, the 4-5 second pause she took before saying "WORD" cost her dearly.
19 hours ago
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank judges 'hated' this entrepreneur's idea. He still ended up with a $50,000 offer anyway
Although the co-founder did walk away with an investment, O'Leary had some harsh words for him.
1 day ago
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Mistreated shopper has Louis Vuitton staff count out $110,000 in cash — then decides not to buy a thing
The woman says that she went to the store and was treated dismissively by the staff.
1 day ago
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
COSTCO
Shopper returns couch to Costco after using it for 2 years — even gets full refund without receipt
The woman tested the limits of the retail club's return policy and came out successful.
1 day ago
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
ECONOMY & WORK
He asked people to buy $1 of Bitcoin in 2013. Today, his net worth is the greatest 'I told you so' ever
The crypto expert held thousands of Bitcoins and was among the first ones to advocate cryptocurrencies.
2 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to put a price on items due to its massive historical importance
The expert asked the seller to explain the story behind the memorabilia before making a rare decision.
3 days ago
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Man with only $3 finds an ATM glitch that gave him millions in cash. Then, he did the right thing
His girlfriend grew concerned about the amount of money he was spending.
3 days ago
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Report finds Gen-Z college grads are misjudging their starting salaries — it's off by almost $30,000
Hiring of college grads has also gone down by 6% and is set to drop further according to surveys.
4 days ago
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
COSTCO
5 insider secrets about Costco's free samples that you probably never knew about
There's also an ideal time to visit for those who want to try out the maximum number of samples.
4 days ago
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
ECONOMY & WORK
Home Depot shopper says there’s a sneaky way to find 'penny deals' — but some remain skeptical
The creator explains that cracking product codes is the key to understanding the value of items.
5 days ago
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
ECONOMY & WORK
Meet Adam Cohen, the 21-year-old entrepreneur who is revolutionizing AdTech with Stic
Adam Cohen has made a name for himself in the world of tech and advertising, proving that age is no barrier to innovation.
6 days ago
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
ECONOMY & WORK
Grandparents spend $10,000 on Disney+ gift cards — thinking they were for the theme park
The family had to spend hours sharing pictures of the gift cards to resolve the issue with Disney.
6 days ago
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
ECONOMY & WORK
A 90-year-old was frustrated by AT&T's slow internet — he spent $10,000 to personally inform the CEO
Although he was praised, some people questioned the man's decision to spend $10,000 on the unusual ads.
7 days ago
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
ECONOMY & WORK
A politician spent a whopping $1.1 million on his election campaign. He was the only one contesting.
The politician even found a way to circumvent heavy US sanctions that prevented him from having a bank account.
7 days ago
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
COSTCO
Teacher with 60-hour work week quits her job. She now works at Costco and earns nearly 50% more
The former teacher shared that she was making $47,000 in her final year of teaching, with a master's degree and 8 years of experience
Oct 20, 2024
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy tries to encash a $386 billion check in the bank. Then, he told them about his lifelong dream
The bank refused to provide Waters with the funds, and when he was accused of fraud, he blamed everything on the seller of the check.
Oct 19, 2024
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
ECONOMY & WORK
Museum gives artist $84,000 to make art. He turned in blank canvases titled 'Take the Money and Run'
The artist initially refused to return the money claiming that his artwork was all about running away with it.
Oct 19, 2024
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
ECONOMY & WORK
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience
EVPassport, a leading global EV charging network, announced its expanded partnership with Salesforce by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud.
Oct 18, 2024
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel of Fortune contestant loses $8,000 even with correct answer — she just added one small word
This wasn't the first time someone lost out on the prize due to a technicality on the gameshow.
Oct 18, 2024